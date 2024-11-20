HES Equipment held a rally Oct. 29, 2024, for Vice President-elect (then Vice Presidential nominee) JD Vance at its facility at 4203 Blue Star Hwy. in Holland, Mich.

According to the company, it was the biggest rally held for Vance with more than 2,000 people inside the building, while another 1,000 were waiting outside.

HES team members were asked to wear their work uniforms "because that is who you are and that is why we are here," according to a spokesperson.

During the event, the community gathered with lots of energy and "a lot of red-blooded Americans that want this country to succeed," according to a spokesperson of HES. "This will be a day to remember."

