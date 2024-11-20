List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    VIDEO: HES Equipment Hosts Rally for Vice President-Elect JD Vance

    Wed November 20, 2024 - Midwest Edition #24
    HES Equipment


    HES Equipment held a rally Oct. 29, 2024, for Vice President-elect (then Vice Presidential nominee) JD Vance at its facility at 4203 Blue Star Hwy. in Holland, Mich.

    According to the company, it was the biggest rally held for Vance with more than 2,000 people inside the building, while another 1,000 were waiting outside.

    HES team members were asked to wear their work uniforms "because that is who you are and that is why we are here," according to a spokesperson.

    During the event, the community gathered with lots of energy and "a lot of red-blooded Americans that want this country to succeed," according to a spokesperson of HES. "This will be a day to remember."

    Vice President-elect (then nominee) JD Vance spoke to a group of supporters at HES Equipment Company in Holland, Mich. (Photo courtesy of HES Equipment)
    This Hyundai HL940A wheel loader posed with the American flag to welcome Vice President elect (then nominee) JD Vance to HES Equipment in Holland, Mich., on Oct. 29. (Photo courtesy of HES Equipment)
    According to the company, it was the biggest rally held for Vance with more than 2,000 people inside the building, while another 1,000 were waiting outside. (Photo courtesy of HES Equipment)
    HES Equipment Company welcomed Vice President-elect (then nominee) JD Vance. (Photo courtesy of HES Equipment)
    The equipment was lined up and dressed in the American flag to welcome JD Vance to HES Equipment Company in Holland, Mich. (Photo courtesy of HES Equipment)
    (L-R): HES Equipment owners Aric Geurink, CEO; Andrew Geurink, vice president, purchasing; Aaron Geurink, vice president, rentals; and Aimee Miller, human resources, were ready for the rally. (Photo courtesy of HES Equipment)




