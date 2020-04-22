--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
High-Precision Inset Concrete Paving Now More Productive with Wirtgen SP 124i Paver

Wed April 22, 2020 - National Edition
Wirtgen


The rugged design of Wirtgen's SP 124i / SP 124 slipform pavers delivers consistently high performance in concrete paving and high-precision paving results, even in difficult site conditions.
The rugged design of Wirtgen's SP 124i / SP 124 slipform pavers delivers consistently high performance in concrete paving and high-precision paving results, even in difficult site conditions.

With the addition of two new models, Wirtgen is equipping its slipform pavers in the 40 ft. (12 m) class with proven technologies from the SP 60i and SP 90i series.

Inset slipform pavers are an ideal choice for the cost-effective paving of large-scale concrete pavements, such as highly durable highways or aircraft runways.

Wirtgen offers 14 machine models in various performance classes for this paving method alone. Due to their modular design, the machines can be customized to meet nearly any customer's specific requirements.

The two new pavers in the 40 ft. (12 m) class are the perfect smaller cousins of the larger Wirtgen slipform pavers, which are capable of paving concrete up to a maximum working width of 53.5 ft. (16 m).

With a 430 hp (321 kW) Cummins engine that meets the U.S. Tier 4f emissions standards (SP 124i), or 365 hp (272 kW) that meets the U.S. Tier III emissions standards (SP 124), these new Wirtgen slipform pavers have sufficient power for placing concrete pavements from 14 to 40 ft. (4.50 to 12 m) wide and up to 18 in. (45 cm) thick.

SP 124i/SP 124: Steerable and Slewing Crawler Units

The SP 124i/SP 124 is the first slipform paver from Wirtgen with a maximum working width of 40 ft. (12 m) to be equipped with four steerable and slewing crawler units, which are optionally available with a new slew drive steering system and a steering angle of up to 260 degrees.

The additional maneuverability of the paver allows the operator to quickly adapt to changing job site conditions. Its narrow profile and reduced trackline allows paving close to obstacles.

In addition, the four crawler units can be switched to rotation mode at the push of a button. As a result, the SP 124i/SP 124 can turn almost on the spot and directly produce the next lane in the opposite direction without wasting any time on repositioning. During transport, the swing legs are swung in.

Cost-Effective and High-Precision Paving

The SP 124i/SP 124 pavers stand out with high paving accuracy, intuitive operation and ease of use, according to the manufacturer. Due to a wide range of available options – such as a self-loading dowel bar inserter (DBI) with fully automated dowel magazine, tie-bar and side tie-bar inserter, or trough systems, each of which is tailored to the different global requirements for inset applications – the machines can be configured to suit any application.

In addition to modern technologies, Wirtgen's development of the new SP 120 series also focused on user-friendly machine operation and synergies with the SP 60i and SP 90i series. For example, the demand-optimized Eco Mode engine management system helps reduce fuel consumption and noise emissions by adapting performance to application requirements.

A tried and tested 3D interface offers reliable compatibility with 3D control systems from leading suppliers, making it future-proof, according to the manufacturer. In addition, the efficient WITOS FleetView telematics system offers fleet management, position and condition monitoring, as well as maintenance and diagnostic processes.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com/america/en-us.



