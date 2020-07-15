--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
High-Speed Train Between Southern Calif., Las Vegas to Be Built Along I-15

Wed July 15, 2020 - West Edition #15
Associated Press


“This will transform transportation in Southern California and Las Vegas for generations by providing a fast and efficient connection that gets people out of their cars, reduces traffic congestion, and decreases air pollution,” said Fiona Ma, California state treasurer.
LOS ANGELES (AP) A plan to build a high-speed train between southern California and Las Vegas got a boost after the rail company in charge of the project received permission to build along Interstate 15.

XpressWest entered into a lease agreement with the California Department of Transportation to construct the rail line on I-15's median, Caltrans announced in a news release.

Approximately 135 mi. (217 km) of the 170-mi. (274-km) rail system will be in California.

The project will be privately financed and will cost about $7 billion, according to 2018 estimates.

It expects to first complete a link between Las Vegas and Victorville, Calif., with plans to eventually extend the line another 80 mi. (130 km) to Los Angeles.

The project stalled several times over the past decade, mostly due to financing.



