    Highway Equipment Company Holds 90th Anniversary Event

    Thu June 29, 2023 - Northeast Edition #14
    CEG


    When customers visit any of Highway Equipment Company's seven locations, they'll likely see a sign posted with an abbreviated version of the company's mission statement; Solution Partners, Urgent About Uptime, and A Joy to Work With.

    While the signs are relatively new, the philosophy has been the driving force behind the company's continued success and growth since its doors first opened 90 years ago.

    Highway Equipment Company celebrated its 90th anniversary with a two-day open house event at its headquarters location in Zelienople, Pa., on June 2 and 3, 2023. The family-friendly event served to thank the dealership's loyal customers and dedicated employees while showcasing the dealership's equipment lines. Visitors were invited to visit with Highway Equipment Company's sales, service and administrative personnel and meet with manufacturer representatives from the dealership's many equipment lines.

    Those wishing to get a hands-on experience operating some of the equipment were encouraged to visit the demonstration area set up in the back portion of the property. The "Take Your Child to Work" portion of the event provided entertainment for children with face painting and a play area complete with toy construction equipment. A hearty lunch was available for all in attendance.

    Established by Daniel "Lee" Reynolds Sr. in 1933, the company is now in its third generation of family ownership and management with Lee Reynold's grandson, Thom Reynolds, at the helm. Thom Reynolds' father, Dan Reynolds Jr., joined Highway Equipment Company in 1954, eventually taking over the reins to lead the dealership for more than 50 years. He continued to be actively involved with the company, stopping by to catch up with employees and offer insights and advice, right up until his passing in August of last year.

    From its beginnings as an Allis-Chalmers dealer working from a one-room building in the Pittsburgh area, the company has continued to grow by following its three-point mission statement while keeping an eye on the road ahead to anticipate and address changing market dynamics and customer needs. The company has expanded beyond its Western Pennsylvania market with locations in New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

    Highway Equipment Company offers equipment sales and rentals, along with parts and service geared to the construction, landscaping, demolition, oil and gas, mining, quarrying and industrial material-handling industries. Equipment lines the company represents at its various locations include Allmand Bros., Anaconda, Astec, Avant, Bell Trucks, Finn, Geith, Gradall, Hitachi, Hyundai, KATO, Kobelco, Koshin, Kubota, New Holland, Orangeline, Rammer, Sakai, Screen Machine. In addition to its dealership locations, the company's rental division, Machinery Rental Company (MRC) began operations established in 1951 and continues to thrive as source of rental equipment throughout western Pennsylvania. CEG

    The Highway Equipment Company team was presented with an award in appreciation of the company’s 15 years as an authorized Hyundai dealer by Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas President, Stan Park, at the 90th anniversary celebration. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Finn Corporation’s Todd Thornicroft and John Tucker catch up with Highway Equipment Company’s Jim Langer, Shane McCleary and Jeff Smithco at the event. (CEG photo)
    Highway Equipment Company’s John Bechtold (L) and Jay Hooper of PNC review the Kubota machines in the equipment yard. (CEG photo)
    Scott McMaster (L) of Sandvik and James Steindl of FAE stopped in to congratulate Highway Equipment Company on 90 years in business. (CEG photo)
    Eric Booth of Sakai was on hand to discuss compaction equipment at the event. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Bell Trucks America’s Neville Paynter, Taylor Rickett and Robin Pett were on hand with a strong presence at the open house event. (CEG photo)
    Joan Reynolds, wife of former Highway Equipment Company CEO and chairman, Dan Reynolds, joined her son and current president, Thom Reynolds, to welcome attendees to the event. (CEG photo)
    Highway Equipment Company’s Sean Gato provides Michael Beitner Contracting’s Dylon Snell (in cab) with some tips on operating this Hyundai HX130A LCR excavator in the demo area. (CEG photo)
    Topcon Solutions’ Cory Mason looks over this Kobelco SK300LC excavator with son, Peter, in the demo area. (CEG photo)
    Kobelco COO and vice president, Jack Fendrick, greets visitors at Highway Equipment Company’s 90th anniversary celebration event. (CEG photo)
    Kelly Desmond, Rammer district sales manager, discussed the company’s lineup of hydraulic attachments for construction, demolition, recycling, quarrying and mining applications. (CEG photo)
    Avant’s Marc Alcorn was on hand to discuss the company’s articulated mini-wheel loaders. (CEG photo)
    Emmett Heali of Geith was on hand to present the company’s excavator attachments. (CEG photo)




