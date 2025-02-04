Construction is underway for a $105.9 million highway project in Chesapeake, Va., to improve interchange connectivity. In another development, a joint venture will construct a $750 million casino in Norfolk, with delays expected. Both projects aim to enhance transportation and entertainment options in the Hampton Roads area.

Construction activities are under way as of Feb. 3 in Chesapeake, Va., to improve interchange connectivity from Interstate 64 east to I-464 and Va. Highway 168 (Chesapeake Expressway) as part of a major state Department of Transportation (VDOT) project in the Hampton Roads area.

The I-64/I-464 Interchange Exit 291A Ramp Improvements effort is designed to upgrade traffic operations, safety, and congestion at the existing cloverleaf interchange that connects all three highways and U.S. 17/Dominion Boulevard, VDOT noted on its website.

Joseph B. Fay Co., a design-build contractor based in Pittsburgh, Pa., was awarded the $105.9 million contract in early 2024.

The project improvements include the widening of the I-64 east ramp at Exit 291A to accommodate two lanes of travel; a reconfiguration of the ramp from I-64 east to I-464 North; and a direct connection to Va. 168 through the construction of a new flyover ramp bridge from I-64 East to I-464 South.

Additionally, the roadway and existing I-464 South overpass bridge will be rehabilitated and modified to include two 12-ft. travel lanes and two 12-ft. shoulders at the overpass bridge, as well as a 12-ft. outside shoulder and a 4-ft. inside shoulder at the roadway approaches.

During construction, motorists can expect scheduled lane closures, ramp closures and long-term lane shifts on I-64 and I-464 at the interchange.

The first phase of work will include intermittent single-lane and overnight ramp closures on I-64 East at the I-464 North on-ramp. Overnight ramp closures with detours are in place in order to implement the shift.

All eastbound traffic on I-64, including the Express Lane, is being redirected left toward the median between Battlefield Boulevard (Exit 292) and the I-464 interchange (Exit 291A) and will continue along the on-ramp to northbound I-464.

Along with that traffic shift, northbound vehicles on I-464 will also be redirected toward the median from the I-64 west on-ramp and ending before Military Highway (Exit 2).

These series of long-term shifts are estimated to be in place through the summer of 2026, the state transportation agency said in an update on Jan. 31.

Joint Venture Selected to Build $750M Casino in Norfolk

Another Hampton Roads project also is progressing as the same contracting team that built Rivers Casino Portsmouth has been selected to construct Norfolk's long-planned casino project, the Virginian-Pilot reported in January.

The casino held a ceremonial groundbreaking at the end of October and had planned to begin construction shortly thereafter. Even though several Norfolk area news outlets have reported that the work is likely to begin soon, no construction timeline has yet been released.

Despite that, preparations are now under way to fence off the construction site ahead of the start of work.

A joint venture between Virginia Beach-based S.B. Ballard Construction Co. and Mississippi's Yates Construction will build the $750 million Norfolk facility, Las Vegas-based casino developer Boyd Gaming announced last fall.

Current plans call for a 65,000-sq.-ft. casino floor with 1,500 slots and 50 table games; a 200-room hotel; eight restaurants; and a parking deck built to hold 1,300 spaces, according to the project website and Norfolk city documents.

"These two outstanding companies are the ideal team to lead construction of our resort on the Norfolk waterfront," said Uri Clinton, executive vice president and general counsel of Boyd Gaming, in a news release.

Clinton added that S.B. Ballard would bring extensive experience with local projects and a team of subcontractors to the project, while Yates sports a long resume of casino development projects.

The Norfolk gaming resort, which has encountered years of delays and scaled-back plans, is being developed by Boyd and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe.

Ballard and Yates also constructed the nearby $300 million Rivers Casino Portsmouth, located on Victory Boulevard. The Portsmouth resort, the first in Virginia's Tidewater, opened in January 2023.

To meet a Virginia statutory deadline, Boyd plans to open a temporary gaming space in a tent-like structure later this year, with the permanent casino targeted to welcome guests in late 2027, according to the Virginia Beach news source.

