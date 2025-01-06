Highway Superintendent Walter Cook of DeRuyter has been serving since 2001, making advancements in infrastructure, snow removal, and equipment maintenance. His dedication to the town and extensive experience in agricultural and tractor mechanics shape his commitment to enhancing the community.

Photo courtesy of the town of DeRuyter highway department

"I've only had three jobs in my life," said DeRuyter Highway Superintendent Walter Cook.

He's been at this one since 2001, elected to office after his predecessor retired. "The previous superintendent went on vacation and decided to quit. They came to me; I was asked to take over."

He started working for the town in 1999, so the promotion to superintendent seemed a logical step, but he's had to run for office multiple times, given the short two-year terms.

"I have only had competition three times," he said. "I don't want to toot my own horn, but in 2011, I lost the primary, then ran on an independent ticket and beat him."

Building On Success

Since Walter has been in office, he and his small crew of three — currently two, as there's been a vacancy since May — have completed many projects. In fact, completing projects is his favorite part of the job. "My best day is any day that we complete jobs on time."

They successfully completed a $175,000 renovation of the present highway garage in 2011.

"We had the money to pay for it, so the board approved the work," he said. "It holds five trucks and the big plow trucks, so all our equipment is under cover."

They also have a 40 x 90 pole barn that was built in the 1990s, which they use for storage.

The crew moved into the 50 x 100 main garage they acquired and remodeled in 2011 — although Walter believes the town should at least think about a new facility. "This was built in the late 1980s. It was a lumber shack that a tire dealer converted into a garage/repair shop. We put on a new roof and did some other work on it. It's better than the 1946 garage, but we need a new one."

In 2017, the highway department put up a sand/salt building, where they're able to store 1,500-2,000 tons under cover.

"We added a lean-to on the salt building that's designed to hold all the salt for the winter if we use straight salt," Walter said, adding that they mix some with sand. "We've seen a big difference being under cover; the salt doesn't dilute."

Although there was practically no snow this past winter, the area typically receives approximately 100 in. annually because it's at the south edge of Lake Ontario and the eastern tip of Lake Erie, so lake effect snow can impact the region.

During snowy winters, the crew runs four plow routes, each lasting approximately two and a half to three hours. Altogether, they plow 105 lane mi., which includes 2 mi. within the village, 44 lane mi. in the county and 11 lane mi. of state road.

"All the roads are hard surface," Walter said. "We don't have to plow any gravel roads."

They also don't have to plow approximately 9 mi. of seasonal highway — an area where there are no houses.

"From December 1 to April 1, we don't have to plow or maintain seasonal roads. We changed one plow route to straight salt."

That was initially done to match what the state roads do, but he said it also saves time and is more effective, as it allows them to use one truck.

They still use sand on two of the routes and for freezing rain, Walter's least favorite type of precipitation.

"We had a bad December my first year in office and we were short one truck due to a rollover," he said. "Routes were taking four to five hours. People were not happy."

Installing rate controllers in the trucks saved 30 percent in materials, according Walter. In addition, he said it's "one less thing the guys have to worry about at stop signs and on hills."

Built for Brine

In addition to the rate controllers, all the DeRuyter trucks for snow and ice have tanks for salt brine to use on problem areas on the roads as needed. Walter and his crew built the homemade brine units for their 10-wheel dump trucks approximately 10 years ago, using scrap metal. He estimates they cost around $2,500, primarily for the pump and tank. The pump runs off the sander control.

The department started using brine 10 years ago. It allows them to get out ahead of a storm and keeps snow from packing on the roads. He said they like to spot-treat problem areas where black ice is common and pre-treat shaded and hilly areas.

"Two trucks do the county and town roads," Walter said. "They turn it on for more ‘juice.' It's 23 percent salt. When the water evaporates, it gives us extra ‘juice.'"

Bridge Project Building equipment isn't all they do.

"We are slowly replacing infrastructure," Walter said. "We have one older culvert and a boiler culvert to be replaced."

The highway department just received approval and a $1.495 million grant from Bridge NY to replace a bridge, but before first, they have to change the culverts. "Two old boilers will come out," Walter said.

The current bridge is made from two old boilers, a common practice once upon a time because it didn't cost much. Unfortunately, these old boilers or railroad tanks rust and collapse in on themselves. With a dead-end road and a dairy farm across the river, a better solution must be implemented.

This is the third time he's tried to get the Bridge NY grant — a testament to his persistence. Next, he'll have to secure permits because the span will cross the main river, and the town will have to engineer the new bridge to ensure it's designed to allow fish to move freely. With a dead-end road and a dairy farm across the river, a better solution than the current configuration is needed. Completion of this major project is expected to be in 2029.

Walter also is busy planning next year's rehabilitation of Paradise Hill Road. Typically, the town chip seals its roads every three to five years, but this road needs more work, Walter said. Last paved in 2000, it's time to do it again. "Most roads are done twice, but Paradise Hill wasn't," he said.

DeRuyter crews cold-mix pave. "It's usually cheaper," Walter said. "It's supposed to be more flexible when the roads heave and it provides a good base."

When road millings are available, they crush them, mix them with virgin stone, add emulsions and then pave with that concoction. "We have used hot mix, but it's like plywood and will break when bent."

Typical Day On the Job

Together, Walter; Brandon Burnette, HEO; and Adam Randall, HEO, work four 10-hour days a week May 1 to Oct. 1, and five eight-hour days a week through the winter. They get additional help from one part-time employee on an on-call basis.

With an annual budget of $500,000 (of which CHIPS is $101,000), they mow and maintain Smith Park's fairgrounds and baseball/soccer fields.

"They supply equipment and fuel; we supply labor," Walter said. It brings in a little money that helps pay the bills, added.

Snow removal in parking areas and sidewalks around the firehouse is under contract with the village, which is within but legally separate from the town. Walter said they work with the surrounding towns of Cuyler, Georgetown, Cazenovia, Nelson, Fabius, Otselic and Lincklean, as well as the county and state.

"We have good relationships with the state and surrounding towns," he said. "We're in the far corner of the county, so we let the county borrow our loader and help with downed trees."

Equipment Fleet

The department's current equipment list includes:

2022 Chevrolet 2500HD with Fisher V plow

2013 Freightliner tandem dump SD114FA/plow

2015 Freightliner tandem dump SD114FA/plow

2022 Volvo L90H loader with broom/forks

2020 IH HX tandem dump/plow

2019 IH HX tandem dump/plow

2016 JD 6120E with Diamond boom mower

1998 Ford 555E backhoe

2017 Ford F-550 dump/Fisher plow

1997 460 Badger excavator

1977 John Deere 670 grader with wing

1995 460 Badger excavator

2018 Chevrolet 2500 HD with Western V plow

Walter would like to add to the fleet list; however, he is impatiently waiting on two new trucks he ordered in October 2022, which were promised by October of this year, but haven't even got a build date yet.

"Hopefully, the supply chain issues in getting the new trucks will get better," he said. "We're waiting for a large, 10-wheel plow truck promised this fall, but they haven't even built the chassis, yet. It throws our replacement plan out the door."

The town is sitting on the money for those trucks. "It can't spend it on anything else," he added, even though there's plenty more to spend it on. According to his replacement plan, it's time to replace a 2018 pickup.

"Our oldest truck is 10-15 years old, used as a spare," he said. "We're trying to order the next truck now."

Walter said he's "not in crisis mode," yet, but his list of equipment wants is growing to now include a new excavator and a roller skid loader, with no delivery from this long wait.

Meanwhile, the crew is nursing their older equipment by doing PMs in-house — usually in the spring and fall when the plow equipment is put on or removed.

"We do service and oil changes according to the number of engine hours," Walter said. "If something needs major work, we send it out. That hurts the budget because parts cost so much more and the fleet is getting older. Our budget is up $10,000."

Farm Boy

Walter's experience working on the family farm, then as a mechanic and in parts and sales for a tractor dealer helps him keep the fleet in shape. He's the type of guy who simply gets the job done without fanfare, without "tooting his own horn," as he often says. He just focuses on the work and does it. And if he doesn't know how to do it, he figures it out.

He was in FFA and 4-H while attending Cazenovia Central School. In 1976, he graduated with honors from SUNY Morrisville, where he got a degree in agricultural engineering. Walter's education didn't end there, however.

He said he learned a lot at the Cornell Road Schools and the State DOT snow and ice school that he now applies as highway superintendent. He learns from every situation. Even his position as a mechanic for a used tractor dealer and doing side jobs working on tractors helped him understand how to collaborate with people today, just as his position as past president of the Madison County Highway Superintendents Association taught him diplomacy.

But it may have been the advice he got from the former town clerk that served him best in his career as highway superintendent: make it your own job.

Working for the People

DeRuyter is a small town in the southwestern corner of Madison County, with a population of approximately 1,300 — more in the summer, Walter is quick to point out. Named for Michiel Adriaenszoon de Ruyter, an admiral in the Dutch navy, the town encompasses a village of the same name — although it was originally known as Tramptown.

Established in 1798 before Madison County was created, DeRuyter is part of a region known as "the Gore," a territory created by a surveying error. Prior to 1975, it was part of the town of Whitestown and was included in the Lincklaen Purchase.

One of its early settlers was Elijah Cornell, whose son Ezra founded both Western Union and Cornell University.

Situated in a fertile valley with water power, the town became a thriving farming community where several industries flourished, including sawmills, tanneries and a soap factory.

Known as the heart of New York, Madison County is known for its scenic parks and natural beauty. Nearby Delphi Falls County Park, with two picturesque waterfalls, is currently under development. DeRuyter Lake attracts summer campers and visitors who enjoy fishing and boating — but not just out-of-towners. Walter, too, enjoys camping with his family when he's not working or fixing old tractors. "The lake is our biggest tax base," he said.

Despite the influx of summer residents, the community remains quiet, quaint and small. "We have one gas station and one grocery store," Walter said. "The dollar stores closed."

Walter and his wife of 38 years, Kathleen, live in the small hamlet of Sheds, located in the north end of the town. She works at the school, the town's biggest employer, as does his daughter, Amanda. Daughter, Lindsay, teaches history at Union Springs school and is parent to his granddaughter, Norah.

Lindsay's wedding occurred just after his worst day on the job. On July 1, 2013, a big storm sent the superintendent out to check on the culverts, when suddenly, a surge came over one of them. There was no way in or out of town — state and country roads were flooded, ditches and culverts washed out. "I got a call from the state DOT. They came to help make the roads passable. I'm not sure how they got here … and I'm not going to ask."

Flooding caused by heavy rain all week forced the wedding party to put plywood on the ground for the Saturday wedding because the ground was saturated, but the nuptials took place and the couple are happily married.

What Comes Next?

Walter's term as highway superintendent expires in 2025.

"I probably won't run again," he said, pointing out that he sacrificed salary and insurance to take the job, but was swayed by the retirement plan.

Whether he runs for office again or not, don't count on the former farm boy calling it quits completely. While he doesn't like to blow his own horn, the modest, hard-working superintendent who has always tried to make things better is not the kind of man to be idle for long. He may just add a fourth job to his resume before he fully retires. "I would like to find part-time work a couple days a week," he said. P

Lori Lovely Lori Lovely is an award-winning journalist, editor and author of the children's book Isadora's Dance. She has worked for newspapers, magazines and niche publications, covering a wide-ranging list of topics that includes motor sports, construction, MSW, energy, environmental issues, water, animal rights and issues, history, Native American issues and people, real estate and home decor, farming and more. Her degrees in History taught this dedicated professional to research thoroughly and ask detailed questions in order to winnow interesting facts that convey the essence of the story. As a seasoned writer and compassionate storyteller, she accurately portrays the subject in a manner that entrances the reader. When she's not working on assignment, Lori is tending to her historic Indiana farm, where she raises alpacas. An inveterate animal lover, this vegetarian enjoys spending time with her animals and working in her garden.

