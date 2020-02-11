Hillabrand & Sons Awarded Oregon Waterline Contract

Oregon City Council recently approved the bid of Hillabrand & Sons Construction LLC, Northwood, for the Starr Avenue Extension and Norden Road Waterline Improvements Project.

The project, which will improve the water distribution system, consists of replacing approximately 5,300 ft. of 8-in. waterline, including new hydrants, valves and service connections on the south side of Starr Avenue Extension between Wynn and Stadium roads. This will be a replacement of an existing waterline that is prone to breakage. The existing service connections along Starr Avenue Extension will be connected to the new 8-in. waterline.

The Norden Road portion of the project includes installing approximately 5,400 ft. of 12-in. waterline, including hydrants and valves, along Norden Road between Cedar Point Road north to Bayshore Road. The purpose is to create a looped system for the dead end at Bay Shore Road.

Council President Dennis Walendzak asked Public Service Director Paul Roman about the benefits of looping the waterline.

"It increases the pressure that's available in the area," said Roman, which will aid the fire service.

"A lot of times, you don't want dead ends, he added. "Bay Shore itself when it ends at the cul-de-sac is a dead end. The project will actually provide a loop from Cedar Point to Stadium to Bay Shore and now Norden Road that will be providing that extra pressure."

On Dec. 13, the city received a total of 11 bids for the project. The lowest bid was submitted by Cash Services LLC, doing business as Hillabrand & Sons Construction LLC., for $746,547.02.