Hills Machinery Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Facility in Asheville, N.C.

Thu May 12, 2022 - Southeast Edition #10
CEG


Hills Machinery hosted a grand opening celebration at its Asheville, N.C., facility, located on Old Haywood Road in Mills River, on May 5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests were treated to equipment demos, live music, free food and drinks, games, giveaways and door prizes.

The new expansion bodes well for the company's investments in the region, according to Jim Hills, company president.

"I think that it is part of a maturing of our organization and realizing that in order to grow we need to be a full-line and full-value supplier to our customers," said Hills. "While we are expanding geographically, we have also expanded the product lines and the services we offer.

"We saw that that part of western North Carolina was under-served, and a need existed for another supplier in the area," Hills said. "So, we are excited to jump into that end of the market and be of service to those customers."

The new facility, which was built on 13 acres, includes eight bays with plenty of parts and product support space and a pair of overhead cranes, each with about a 30-ft. overhead height.

"With [the cranes], we should be able to service any of the products that we represent, which is a full range from construction equipment to heavy highway paving equipment to recycling equipment," Hills said. CEG

Cutting the ceremonial ribbon (L-R) are Gary Nations, operations manager; Adam Hills, executive vice president; Gary Gantzert, regional sales director at Case Construction Equipment; Jim Hills, president; and Kyle Fuglesten, chief operating officer. (Photo courtesy of Hills Machinery)
Quite a few guests tested out the Case CX57C on the skills course. (CEG photo)
Hills Machinery is located on Haywood Road in Mills River. (CEG photo)
Hills Machinery is located on Haywood Road in Mills River. (CEG photo)
Machines were lined up for guests to see. (CEG photo)
Hills Machinery’s Asheville location. (CEG photo)
Jimmy Hicklin (L) of Hills Machinery talks about the Case TV540B CTL with Chris Mauney of CTM Construction in Burnsville, N.C. (CEG photo)
Hills Machinery sold all the Rokback trucks it ordered but expects more to be arriving soon. (L-R) are Lisa Slocum of Volvo; and Greg Pearsall and Guy Wilson, both of Rokbak. (CEG photo)
Zach Cooper (L) of Cooper Construction in Flat Rock, N.C., and Jim Hills are shown with the Case TV450B with a Seppi cutter head. Cooper Construction built the new Hills Machinery facility. (CEG photo)
Wires & Wood Bluegrass Band from Morgantown provided entertainment. (L-R) are Roger Ledford, Mike Fitzgerald, Terry Acuff, Alan English and Chrissy Bumgarner. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Stacie Lassiter, Lassiter Grading, Flat Rock, N.C.; Charlie Kilby, Wilco Construction, Spartanburg, S.C.; Terry Dolan, Case; and Barry Sullivan and Jim Hills, both of Hills Machinery. (CEG photo)
Tug Nix of Hills Machinery cooked the pork tenderloin, chicken breast and baked beans to rave reviews. (CEG photo)
Hills Machinery also represents Case IH farm tractors. (L-R) are Adam Hills and Jack Ames, both of Hills Machinery; and Andrew Barczewski, Gary Jeffson and John Baggett all of Case IH. (CEG photo)
Guests were treated to equipment demos, live music, free food and drinks, games, giveaways and door prizes. (CEG photo)
Zach Lincolnhol of Mauldin Paving Products stands with the popular Mauldin 1560 paver. It has a Freedom 14 screed with automatic match height. (CEG photo)




