Hills Machinery hosted a grand opening celebration at its Asheville, N.C., facility, located on Old Haywood Road in Mills River, on May 5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests were treated to equipment demos, live music, free food and drinks, games, giveaways and door prizes.

The new expansion bodes well for the company's investments in the region, according to Jim Hills, company president.

"I think that it is part of a maturing of our organization and realizing that in order to grow we need to be a full-line and full-value supplier to our customers," said Hills. "While we are expanding geographically, we have also expanded the product lines and the services we offer.

"We saw that that part of western North Carolina was under-served, and a need existed for another supplier in the area," Hills said. "So, we are excited to jump into that end of the market and be of service to those customers."

The new facility, which was built on 13 acres, includes eight bays with plenty of parts and product support space and a pair of overhead cranes, each with about a 30-ft. overhead height.

"With [the cranes], we should be able to service any of the products that we represent, which is a full range from construction equipment to heavy highway paving equipment to recycling equipment," Hills said. CEG

