Hills Machinery Holds Grand Opening for New Leland, N.C., Facility

Thu May 26, 2022 - Southeast Edition #11
CEG


Hills Machinery held an open house to celebrate the grand opening of its new facility in Leland, N.C.

The new facility is just across the Cape Fear River from Wilmington near the Atlantic coast and features approximately 10,000 sq. ft. of office and shop space, as well as four acres for storage. The facility also will have ample room for parts and future expansion.

In Leland, Hills Machinery will maintain a full-service, three-bay shop with an overhead crane and parts department, along with its normal offering of all other services, sales and rental.

Contractors from around the area attended the event to help Hills Machinery celebrate the achievement.

Hills Machinery operates facilities in Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh, Greenville and Asheville, all in North Carolina. Its Palmetto State locations are in Columbia, Greenville and Charleston, the company's headquarters. CEG

Cutting the ribbon to officially open Hills Machinery’s ninth location (L-R) are Chris Mackey of Hills Machinery; Beth Bartow of Case; and Adam Hills and Billy Tedder, both of Hills Machinery. (CEG photo)
Guests at the Hills Machinery open house in Leland, N.C., could check out this Edge TRT516 trommel screen. (CEG photo)
Hills Machinery gave away many items during the open house, including this Case-themed gas grille. (L-R) are Chris Dawson, American Property Experts in Wilmington, N.C.; and Wyatt and Chris Mackey of Hills Machinery. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Shaun Hodge, John Lineweber and Carlos Monge, all of Hodge Excavating & Grading in Rocky Point, N.C., check out the Case CX145D excavator. (CEG photo)
Jimmy Hicklin (L) of Hills Machinery goes over the Case CX57C excavator with Bob Armstrong of A+ Lawn & Landscaping. Armstrong was in the market for a larger machine, so he stopped by to check out the Case products, supported by Hills Machinery. (CEG photo)
Larger Case excavators were available for attendees to participate in an operator contest. (CEG photo)
Adam Hills (R) welcomes Kenny Brooks of Brooks Construction Inc. in Wallace, N.C. (CEG photo)
Hills Machinery’s new branch is located at 80 Gregory Rd. in Leland, N.C. (CEG photo)
Part of the Hills Machinery team that made the ninth location possible gather around as Beth Bartow of Case gives Adam Hills the gift. (CEG photo)
Case equipment was on hand for customers to try out. (CEG photo)
Dru DuBois (L) of Hills Machinery goes over the Case CX 57C excavator with Buster Leverette of Elite Construction & Grading in Wilmington, N.C. (CEG photo)
Keith Flanagan and Deanna Robon of Thomas Construction in Wilmington, N.C., check out the Case TV450B CTL. (CEG photo)
Adam Hills (third from L) welcomes Susan and Chip Carroll and Curtis King, all of Sawmill Land & Sand in Northwest, S.C. (CEG photo)
Will Rabon (L) of Hills Machinery goes over the Case 250D excavator with Brian Benford, Evergreen Clearing, Wilmington, N.C.(CEG photo)
Rubble Master units were on display during the open house. (CEG photo)




