Hills Machinery held an open house to celebrate the grand opening of its new facility in Leland, N.C.

The new facility is just across the Cape Fear River from Wilmington near the Atlantic coast and features approximately 10,000 sq. ft. of office and shop space, as well as four acres for storage. The facility also will have ample room for parts and future expansion.

In Leland, Hills Machinery will maintain a full-service, three-bay shop with an overhead crane and parts department, along with its normal offering of all other services, sales and rental.

Contractors from around the area attended the event to help Hills Machinery celebrate the achievement.

Hills Machinery operates facilities in Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh, Greenville and Asheville, all in North Carolina. Its Palmetto State locations are in Columbia, Greenville and Charleston, the company's headquarters. CEG

