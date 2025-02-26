Hills Machinery opens its 14th location in Wilson, N.C., featuring brands like Hitachi and Case. The full-service facility offers sales, rental and a large service center catering to construction, paving and agricultural businesses in the region.

Hill Machinery photo (L-R): DeLayne Rogier, service coordinator; Tim Bailey, branch manager; and Jay Terry, territory sales manager, all of Hills Machinery.

Hills Machinery has opened a 14th location with its new full-service facility at 3235 US Hwy 301 in Wilson, N.C.

The new location includes full sales and rental operations, as well as Hills' largest service center with massive service bays, overhead cranes and a large parts and components inventory to serve local heavy and compact equipment owners, according to the company.

The Wilson operation becomes Hills' flagship Hitachi Construction Equipment facility in North Carolina, while also selling and servicing world-class manufacturers Case Construction Equipment, Astec, Rokbak, Sakai, RubbleMaster, FAE, Eagle Crusher, EDGE, Mauldin Paving and Midland Machinery.

"Wilson is growing in its own right, and our new facility sits at an important location in eastern North Carolina that will help us better serve the needs of the construction, paving, agricultural and environmental businesses in the region," said Jim Hills, president, Hills Machinery. "This location is also built to be a service and parts destination for equipment owners — whether they buy equipment from us or not — and features our 24/7 Hills Uptime Operations unit committed to providing premium around-the-clock field service and support."

Hills Machinery Uptime Operations facilitates lifecycle fleet management and real-time equipment monitoring and service — both for its customers' fleets as well as Hills' own rental fleet. It also represents the dealer's growing partnership with Hitachi, delivering high-quality earthmoving equipment to the region, according to the company.

"We understand that the equipment industry today relies on a fully connected network of equipment sales, rental, used equipment, parts and service capabilities and Hills Machinery and the new Wilson location will serve as that connection and cornerstone for business owners in the region," " said Hills.

Hills now operates 14 locations in the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia.

