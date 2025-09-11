Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Hilltip Announces New Stainless-Steel Truck Spreader

    Hilltip introduces the IceStriker 4500 stainless-steel truck spreader for efficient winter maintenance. Features include HTrack tracking software, StrikeSmart Plus controller, corrosion-resistant design and customizable power options. Enhances material flow with various spread rate recommendations. Options include LED lights and tarp kit.

    September 11, 2025 - National Edition

    Hilltip Corp.


    Hilltip has introduced its IceStriker 4500 SSA/SSC stainless-steel salt spreader offering a 4.5-cu.-yd. capacity for use on trucks with a minimum rating of 15,000 GVWR.
    Hilltip photo
    Hilltip has introduced its IceStriker 4500 SSA/SSC stainless-steel salt spreader offering a 4.5-cu.-yd. capacity for use on trucks with a minimum rating of 15,000 GVWR.

    Hilltip has introduced its IceStriker 4500 SSA/SSC stainless-steel salt spreader offering a 4.5-cu.-yd. capacity for use on trucks with a minimum rating of 15,000 GVWR.

    Designed for precision and maximum corrosion resistance, the new model is ideal for contractors looking to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their winter maintenance services, according to Hilltip.

    The IceStriker 4500 comes with Hilltip's HTrack tracking software, which uses two-way GPRS communication for remotely tracking and managing all software-installed spreaders. This technology allows customers to monitor driving routes, vehicle speed, GPS location and material usage in real-time from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Job sites and material rates can also be set remotely. The software can generate highly detailed reports for documentation purposes, as well.

    Also available is the new StrikeSmart Plus controller, which works in conjunction with HillTip's TempStriker sensor to monitor real-time weather forecasts and surface conditions. It uses this data to recommend the ideal materials and spread rates for maximum effectiveness. It also can automate the spreader's settings to ensure proper material rates are applied.

    To accommodate a variety of needs, the IceStriker 4500 can be powered by either 12- or 24-volt dual motors. Model 4500 SSA comes with a 6-in. stainless-steel auger, or customers can select the 4500 SSC, which uses a 14-in. pintle chain system to deliver material to the spinner.

    For long-lasting corrosion resistance, the hopper body is entirely submerged in an acid bath for clean welds and surfaces. The stainless-steel finish is easy to clean and maintain while enhancing material flow of bulk sand and gravel, bulk or bagged salt or sand/salt mixes.

    Other standard features include a flip-up chute, vibrator, inverted V and vibrator. Options include LED work lights, strobe lights, brake lights and a tarp kit.

    For more information, visithilltipna.com.




