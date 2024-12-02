Hiniker Company, backed by Kinperium Industries Inc., recently acquired Daniels Plows, a Michigan-based manufacturer known for heavy-duty snowplows. This addition expands Hiniker's product line for snow removal equipment, complementing existing offerings from United Rotary Brush. CEO Randy Powell highlighted the strengthened commitment to providing comprehensive airport and road services solutions.

Photo courtesy of Hiniker Daniels will become part of the Hiniker brand of snow removal products, expanding the Hiniker offering for heavy equipment snow removal operators.

Hiniker Company, a portfolio company of Kinperium Industries Inc., announced the acquisition of Daniels Plows, a Holland, Mich.-based manufacturer of heavy-duty snowplows for trucks and heavy equipment, effective Nov. 22, 2024.

Daniels Plows has a rich 40-year history of developing and manufacturing snowplow innovations designed for a wide variety of applications including airport runways, highways, roads and parking lots.

Daniels snowplows are engineered to remove large volumes of snow under demanding conditions quickly and efficiently. Daniels will become part of the Hiniker brand of snow removal products, expanding the Hiniker offering for heavy equipment snow removal operators.

Daniels has helped equipment operators and airports across North America take on difficult snowfall challenges with pusher kits that enhance productivity, unique products such as the 3-in-1 Plow and Wing Plow, and the industry's largest skid-steer mounted plow.

Daniel's airport plows will complement and offer synergies with United Rotary Brush ("URB"), another Kinperium Industries' company, that manufactures rotary brushes and brooms for airport runway snow removal. The combined product offering and strength of dealer network for Daniels, Hiniker and URB will enhance its ability to offer a wide range of airport operations and maintenance solutions.

Randy Powell, CEO of Hiniker and URB, said, "Bringing Daniels into the Hiniker product line, combined with our United Rotary Brush products, strengthens our commitment to providing year-round airport and road services solutions. Daniels equipment plows, including the industry's largest skid-steer mounted snowplow, are a great addition to Hiniker's product offering.

"The combined strength of United Rotary Brush's snow removal brooms, with Daniels' expanded snowplow line, will significantly enhance the value we provide airport operators and other snow removal experts."

For more information, visit hiniker.com and danielsplows.com.

Today's top stories