Hino Trucks, Toyota Jointly Develop Class 8 Fuel Cell Electric Truck

With the rapidly expanding interest in heavy-duty electric trucks, Hino Trucks and Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) have agreed to jointly develop a Class 8 fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for the North American market.

The companies will leverage the newly developed Hino XL Series chassis with Toyota's fuel cell technology to deliver enhanced capability without harmful emissions.This collaboration expands upon the existing effort to develop a 25-ton FCET for the Japanese market, which was announced earlier this year.

"A fuel cell powered version of the Hino XL Series is a win-win for both customers and the community. It will be quiet, smooth and powerful while emitting nothing but water," said Tak Yokoo, senior executive engineer, Toyota Research and Development.

"Toyota's twenty-plus years of fuel cell technology combined with Hino's heavy-duty truck experience will create an innovative and capable product."

"Expanding upon our proud heritage of the Hino powertrain, Toyota Fuel Cell Technology offers our customers a commercially viable, extended range, zero emissions vehicle in the near term," said Glenn Ellis, Hino's senior vice president, customer experience.

"Hino shares a common focus with Toyota when it comes to durability, reliability and innovation with the customer at the center of design, which makes this collaboration a game changer."

