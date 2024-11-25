List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    HIPOWER EHR Hybrid Power Generator

    HIPOWER EHR Hybrid Power Generator offers a sustainable solution for the energy transition, combining battery storage with diesel generators for increased efficiency and reduced emissions. Available in various sizes, it optimizes energy production and reduces operating costs for rental companies.

    Mon November 25, 2024 - National Edition
    HIPOWER


    With EHR Power generator you can store energy from multiple sources (generator, solar or grid) and redistribute it to a site in need at a later time.
    Photo courtesy of HIPOWER
    With EHR Power generator you can store energy from multiple sources (generator, solar or grid) and redistribute it to a site in need at a later time.

    The energy grid is currently facing unprecedented challenges, including the need to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, an increase in demand due to the rise of electric vehicles and unstable infrastructure.

    HIPOWER SYSTEMS is dedicated to providing resilient, efficient and sustainable solutions to support this energy transition. The manufacturer's wide range of hybrid and eco-friendly products includes the EHR Series, which offers battery energy storage systems to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

    With EHR Power generator you can store energy from multiple sources (generator, solar or grid) and redistribute it to a site in need at a later time. By using a hybrid configuration, you can improve the generator's runtime, decrease fuel consumption, minimize carbon emissions, reduce noise and enhance overall performance, according to the manufacturer.

    The EHR hybrid power generator is a versatile mobile power solution tailored for the rental market. It combines the efficiency of the EHR battery energy storage system (BESS) with the reliability of a HIPOWER spark-ignited or tier 4 final diesel generator, all within a single trailer.

    Available in sizes ranging from 20-40 kVA output with 20-60 kWh storage capacity, the EHR Hybrid offers various genset options to maximize energy production, workforce efficiency, and transport convenience. Choosing the EHR Hybrid power generator guarantees the best performance of the units possible and improves the load profile, according to the manufacturer.

    Operators and rental companies that add the EHR Hybrid power generator to their fleet will enjoy a considerable reduction in their Operating Costs (OPEX) and a very positive impact on their total cost of ownership (TCO) due to operation optimization with constant analysis of the load and the connected sources, the manufacturer said.

    For more information, visit www.hipowersystems.com.




    Today's top stories

    Pacific Coast Highway Drainage Infrastructure, Bridge Construction Proceed

    Explore St. Louis: Gateway to Experiences at World of Asphalt 2025

    AUSA Unveils Its Next-Generation of Compact Dumpers

    MassDOT Plans to Replace Cape Cod's Sagamore Bridge With Two, Three-Lane Spans

    Caterpillar to Spotlight 'Next 100 Years' at CES 2025

    HIPOWER HS Stationary Product Line

    Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., to Build $29M Indoor Athletic Practice Facility

    Tennessee DOT Wants $308M in Funding to Deal With Backlog of Projects Amid Flat Revenues



     

    Read more about...

    Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Hipower







    \\ \\ \\