HIPOWER EHR Hybrid Power Generator offers a sustainable solution for the energy transition, combining battery storage with diesel generators for increased efficiency and reduced emissions. Available in various sizes, it optimizes energy production and reduces operating costs for rental companies.

Photo courtesy of HIPOWER With EHR Power generator you can store energy from multiple sources (generator, solar or grid) and redistribute it to a site in need at a later time.

The energy grid is currently facing unprecedented challenges, including the need to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, an increase in demand due to the rise of electric vehicles and unstable infrastructure.

HIPOWER SYSTEMS is dedicated to providing resilient, efficient and sustainable solutions to support this energy transition. The manufacturer's wide range of hybrid and eco-friendly products includes the EHR Series, which offers battery energy storage systems to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

With EHR Power generator you can store energy from multiple sources (generator, solar or grid) and redistribute it to a site in need at a later time. By using a hybrid configuration, you can improve the generator's runtime, decrease fuel consumption, minimize carbon emissions, reduce noise and enhance overall performance, according to the manufacturer.

The EHR hybrid power generator is a versatile mobile power solution tailored for the rental market. It combines the efficiency of the EHR battery energy storage system (BESS) with the reliability of a HIPOWER spark-ignited or tier 4 final diesel generator, all within a single trailer.

Available in sizes ranging from 20-40 kVA output with 20-60 kWh storage capacity, the EHR Hybrid offers various genset options to maximize energy production, workforce efficiency, and transport convenience. Choosing the EHR Hybrid power generator guarantees the best performance of the units possible and improves the load profile, according to the manufacturer.

Operators and rental companies that add the EHR Hybrid power generator to their fleet will enjoy a considerable reduction in their Operating Costs (OPEX) and a very positive impact on their total cost of ownership (TCO) due to operation optimization with constant analysis of the load and the connected sources, the manufacturer said.

For more information, visit www.hipowersystems.com.

Today's top stories