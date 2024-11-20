HIPOWER introduces EHR Battery Power Generator with zero emissions. Features HICORE tech for efficient energy use. Easy operation, high performance at wide temperature range. Hybrid system reduces fuel usage and emissions, boasts low maintenance and costs for rental companies.

Photo courtesy of HIPOWER The EHR has been designed to be integrated with a diesel or spark-ignited generator sets or connected to public electricity grids and photovoltaic modules.

EHR | Battery Power Generator is a new energy storage and distribution system developed by HIPOWER SYSTEMS, guaranteeing zero noise and emissions.

The EHR has been designed to be integrated with a diesel or spark-ignited generator sets or connected to public electricity grids and photovoltaic modules. It is equipped with the HICORE system, a management technology designed by HIMOINSA, which allows a more efficient use of energy.

This smart grid controller selects the most favorable energy source for each charging condition, thereby achieving the greenest and most efficient energy solution. Designed to follow just three simple steps, the pre-configured working mode selector allows the user to configure the battery power generator for the different applications or modes of use: Plug & Play, Light Loading, Peak Shaving, UPS & Load Sharing. The main goal of these modes is to optimize energy production by increasing efficiency, flexibility and sustainability, while at the same time reducing total emissions.

The battery power generator perfectly integrates batteries, inverter, control unit, power connections, solar MC4 Connectors and MPPT (Maximum Power Point Trackers) within a compact canopy. LFP batteries are designed for a lifetime of 50,000 hours. At one cycle per day, this would allow for a life of approximately 5 years, considerably more than other manufacturer's batteries and storage systems, according to the manufacturer.

The battery pack can be replaced quickly and economically.

"This new product is undoubtedly another step forward in the energy transition process," said Francisco Gracia, president and CEO of HIMOINSA, who added that the company is working on the development of new products based on alternative fuel technologies, so that it can offer the market a complete solution at the cutting edge of new technologies and energy sources.

"To be more precise, we are working on the electrification of products that will exist alongside the traditional diesel and spark ignited generators that HIMOINSA currently offers, and to continue optimizing the reduction of the carbon footprint with more efficient and environmentally sustainable gas and diesel generator solutions."

The battery power generator is reliable and robust and its mobile rental canopy withstands extreme environmental conditions, according to the manufacturer.

The EHR guarantees a high performance in a wide range of temperatures from 5 F to 113 F. Its electrical and mechanical protections always ensure user safety.

The EHR is ideal for urban, noise-sensitive environments and for buildings and events in metropolitan areas, telecommunications, rental units used in light loading applications and renewable power storage.

EHR is available in single-phase 10kVA and three-phase 15, 30 and 45kVA nominal power solutions, with two different storage capacity options per model (ratios of 1:1 and 1:2). This optimal configuration makes it possible to complete the battery charging process in less than 1.5 hours (ratio of 1:1).

All the models have an overload capacity of up to 300 percent to start electrical motors. Also, it can be combined with the battery storage energy and the main power source (genset or mains) to increase the total hybrid system output by an additional 100Amps.

User Friendly | HICORE Smart Management System

HICORE is a HIPOWER-designed management system that lets operators select the most favorable power source for a specific load condition at any given time. It can be integrated with a diesel or spark-ignited generator sets or connected to public electricity grids and renewable energy sources.

With HICORE, the main objective is to guarantee the optimization of the different power sources by means of an interface that has been designed to provide a guided and simple experience for any operator, who will be able to choose the most appropriate working mode at any given moment.

In addition, to ensure immediate start-up, the companys offers a plug & play mode which allows the EHR to automatically decide which is the best operational option at any given moment based on a constant analysis of the load profile and the connected sources.

"Working on the development of HICORE has been one of the keys to this project. We have made the EHR so smart that it's able to simplify how it's used and at the same time configure any scenario with no more than three basic steps, which allows us to offer our customers a best-in-class market solution," said Agustín Rodrigo, global product manager (Storage & Telecom) at HIMOINSA, who describes the EHR as a robust and compact product that is accessible for different user levels and can be adapted to any application and work environment.

The EHR is 100 percent user-friendly. It is in fact a bespoke development whose primary objective is simplicity of use, with the emphasis being placed on two main principles during the development process:

User experience: Easy system configuration and handling. Smart guidance throughout the startup process with a smart assistant, making it easy to operate the unit.

Always connected: Get all the performance info you need through C4CLOUD which comes preinstalled on the unit. Monitor, read and analyse all the performance and load profile information locally or remotely (4G) to optimise your 'On-site' power solution.

Efficiency and Optimal Performance | EHR & Generator

The EHR can operate as a main power source, reducing emissions and noise to zero, or it can be combined with a diesel or spark-ignited generator set to enable intelligent load management. Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are reduced drastically in these combined working scenarios.

What are the advantages of hybridization (EHR + Generator set)?

Increase the genset lifetime.

Reduce maintenance checks by up to 50 percent

Reduce fuel consumption by up to 40 percent

Improve the genset load Profile.

Avoid oversizing the genset to start electrical motors.

Operators and rental companies that add the EHR| Battery Power Generator to their fleet will enjoy a considerable reduction of their operating costs (OPEX) and a very positive impact on their total cost of ownership (TCO), according to the company.

Features and Benefits

Zero Emissions & Zero Noise: 100 percent clean solution. Reduces Carbon Footprint.

Renewable Energy: Ready to connect Plug & Play PV panels to the system. Including up to 8kW MPPT, we can integrate renewable energies into any working mode, increasing efficiency.

Ease of Use: (UX-UI) User-friendly interface designed by HIPOWER SYSTEMS to simplify your day-to-day work. HICORE, Smart Management Systems.

Connectivity: Smartphone APP (Remote configuration, maintenance & diagnostics) / WEB Portal / 3G/4G Remote Communication, Dual SIM Modem/Router.

Robust Design: The mobile rental canopy withstands extreme environmental conditions and temperatures from 5 F to 113 F. The canopy has best-in-class primer and powder coating. Galvanized frame (Optional).

Transport Efficiency: The design includes a lifting eye, skid frame with forklift pockets, anti-theft features and rental skid for towing and winching.

Accessibility & Maintenance: Wide doors in all sides, so easy access to change air filters.

Reasons Why EHR Is an Asset for Rental Companies

Highlighted below are reasons why hybrid power is an asset for rental companies and why HIPOWER SYSTEMS provides its customers with a complete 'Mobile Power' solution:

1. Our global responsibility to reduce our impact on the environment and guarantee sustainable growth. Renewable power needs to be promoted among equipment rental companies, event organizers and large building contractors to reduce our carbon footprint.

2. Running a generator set in combination with an EHR allows both units to perform at their best. Companies renting generator sets face a series of uncertainties when they do so; uncertainties that completely disappear when the two units work in combination with one another; this puts an end to the need to resize generator sets and to the problems inherent in working with a light load profile.

3. Improves Load Transfer Speed. In the event of an outage, it takes around 10 seconds or more for a genset alone to ramp up to speed and be able to take load. The EHR reaches a response time of 20 milliseconds, so it is significantly faster at load acceptance and restoring power than a genset.

4. It solves the problem of noise in urban environments where noise requirements are increasingly constant, given that they are even able to operate at night without generating any noise impact.

5. Reduction in OPEX. The diesel generator will only start up if the battery generator needs to be recharged or if large loads need to be used. This avoids considerable fuel and maintenance costs per diesel unit which extends the lifetime of the generator set and minimizes the total cost of ownership (TCO). The EHR improves the load profile of the genset which means lower specific fuel consumption and reduced maintenance costs.

6. The resale value and the lifetime of the generator set increases, as it will have to run for fewer hours.

7. The total cost of ownership of the battery is lower as virtually no maintenance is required, plus it has a guaranteed service life of more than 5 years.

For more information, visit www.hipowersystems.com.

