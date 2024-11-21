HIPOWER launches new models in the HDI series, designed for critical installations requiring large emergency standby generators. The range includes models from 800 to 2000 kW, supporting low-voltage applications and offering customizable options. MITSUBISHI engines, service accessibility, and enclosure options make the series efficient and reliable.

Photo courtesy of HIPOWER The HDI series is specifically designed for use with data management, healthcare or any other critical installation that requires a large emergency standby generator.

HIPOWER SYSTEMS has launched new models to the Heavy-Duty Industrial | Diesel Standby Series (HDI) with a wide range of options, the HDI-800, HDI-1000, HDI-1250, HDI-1600, and HDI-2000 are the new models released.

The HDI series is specifically designed for use with data management, healthcare or any other critical installation that requires a large emergency standby generator.

Power Nodes From 800 to 2,000 kW

Available in voltages ranging from 208/120 3PH to 600/347 3PH depending on the model, the HDI series can support any low-voltage emergency standby application.

"Tailor-made projects require customized solutions, not only in terms of analysis and feasibility study but also in terms of calculations, sustainability, efficiency and reliability control of each one of the components that are part of the solution. That is why our sales engineering team provides this support in a complete process from the start of the project to the commissioning of the equipment," the company said.

The same configurable and engineered options will be available with the new HDI models available on the remainder of the range allowing customization to meet almost any standby specification. In addition, this range will include Open Skid as well as Level 1, Level 2, and HC Container enclosure options.

The HDI series was designed for fast and easy service. The gensets will have at least four sets of access doors allowing service technicians to easily reach standard service points and oil and coolant drains. In addition, the enclosures are fabricated and assembled at HIPOWER's Olathe, Kan., facility, using steel or aluminum powder coated with a finish that exceeds a 1,400-hr salt spray test to ensure the requirements of the stationary market are met or surpassed.

MITSUBISHI (MHI) is the preferred partner for the prime mover on the HDI 800-2000 series. The HDI-800, HDI-1000, and HDI-1250 use the 12-cylinder turbocharged intercooled engines while the HDI-1600 and HDI-2000 use the 16-cylinder turbocharged intercooled engines.

All engines used in the new HDI models are designed for use at 1,800 RPM in 60hz emergency standby applications. They are EPA Tier II certified for emergency standby use.

The engines are coupled to four-pole Stamford alternators with a permanent magnet generator and MX341 or MX321 voltage regulators to provide excellent transient voltage response.

"Just like in every HIPOWER generator, flexibility and service accessibility are at the forefront of the design process of the HDI series. With the specification market, manufacturers must be flexible with their designs to meet specifications. HIPOWER's HDI product has a wide range of options that can be added. In addition, without a successful service schedule, emergency standby generators cannot provide power when it is needed most and therefore accessibility to common service items is critical to the success of that schedule," said Rafael Acosta, president of HIPOWER SYSTEMS.

For more information, visit www.hipowersystems.com.

Today's top stories