HIPOWER SYSTEMS unveils three new mobile power models in their tier IV final product line with FPT engines. These models range from 225-400 kVA, offering reliability, cost-effectiveness, and lower operational costs. The collaboration aims to enhance performance and meet power generation needs efficiently.

HIPOWER SYSTEMS, a division of Himoinsa, S.L., and a member of the Yanmar Co. Ltd. Group of companies, has launched three new models in the mobile power — tier IV final Product line, featuring FPT engines.

The new models released are HRFW-225, HRFW-325 and HRFW-400. These models range from 225-400 kVA for rental and prime power applications with the flexibility to be used in mobile standby applications as well.

The HRFW-225 is using NEF67 while the HRFW-325 and HRFW-400 are using the Cursor 9 and Cursor 13 engines. All engines used in the new range are Tier IV Final certified and are designed for use at 1800 RPM in 60HZ prime power applications.

"This collaboration with FPT represents a significant milestone for HIPOWER SYSTEMS, as we continues to prioritize innovation and excellence in the mobile power industry. We are confident that the integration of FPT engines will enhance the overall reliability and cost-effectiveness of our T4F Mobile Power Series, providing our customers with a cutting-edge solution for their power generation needs," said EJ LeBlanc, director of engineering at HIPOWER SYSTEMS.

The incorporation of FPT engines not only elevates performance but also contributes to lower operational costs, the manufacturer said.

The engines boast maintenance-free after-treatment systems, minimizing the need for unplanned downtime and ensuring a seamless and reliable power supply.

The HRFW Series was designed to further bolster HIPOWER SYSTEMS dependable rental product line which includes gensets ranging from 25 kVA to 1375 kVA.

For more information, visit www.hipowersystems.com and www.fptindustrial.com.

