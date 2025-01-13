RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., set for demolition late January; Events DC planning new stadium. Commanders may move back to D.C. pending agreements. RFK land transferred to city; site to be redeveloped. Demolition approved by National Park Service, starting soon.

The long-anticipated demolition of RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., is set to begin in late January, according to Events DC, the district's official convention and sports authority.

In a statement posted Jan. 11, Events DC announced that contractors would ramp up activity on the RFK campus starting Jan. 13 as they prepare for the structural demolition of the historic stadium.

For Washington Commanders fans who are hoping the NFL team moves back to D.C. for their home games, they're hoping this means their prayers are answered — much like the game-winning Hail Mary touchdown against the Chicago Bears earlier this season.

"It was overdue that they needed to do something about it. Actually, they need to build another stadium," said James Pittman, a Commanders' fan, in speaking with Washington's WJLA-TV outside the fenced parameter of the site. "All of this used to be filled up, lit up with tailgating and parties and stuff like that."

Currently, the team plays its home games at Northwest Stadium in Prince George's County, Md., but could leave after the 2027 season. Since the Commanders own the land where the Maryland stadium sits, they can build a new stadium if they want, while continually renewing agreements to play there past 2027.

The team does not have a new deal for a new stadium at the moment or has made plans to move the Commanders back to the District.

In order for that to happen, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser still needs to negotiate a deal with the team's ownership group, and the DC Council needs to approve the plan.

Former DC Councilmember Jack Evans is all too familiar with what it takes to get both tasks done.

He was on the council when they approved plans for Nationals Park prior to when Major League Baseball's Washington Nationals moved to the city.

"It was a long process getting baseball back to Washington. We faced a couple of hurdles," Evans told WJLA-TV. "Major League Baseball said to us, 'You have to build a new stadium on your dime, or we're not coming.'"

After several close votes, the DC Council approved the plan to build the 100 percent publicly-financed stadium.

Evans added that the economic development in the area surrounding the Nationals ballpark could make it easier for this council to approve a new football stadium.

The long-closed RFK Stadium, due east of the U.S. Capitol, produces around $400 million a year in tax revenue, he said, which then goes to pay for local schools and human services.

A study released last June by the D.C. Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development estimates that the return of an NFL team to the city would annually generate $1.26 billion in economic output, 2,095 jobs and $26 million in tax revenue.

Evans said there will likely be one major difference in the process of approving a new football stadium than what he dealt with when approving Nationals Park.

"[The DC Council] won't be able to do what we did in baseball," he explained. "Baseball was 100 percent publicly financed, all $611 million. We borrowed $585 million to pay for the stadium. I don't think you can get that done ever again anywhere in the country. It was just one of those things where everything came together, we had the financing, and we were able to put it together and get the votes for it.

"How do you cobble together the financing to support that?" he continued. "That will be the back-and-forth with the team, the NFL, the city, and who can put that deal together. I think it's doable."

Stadium Land Transferred to D.C's Control

The RFK Stadium demolition announcement came just a week after outgoing President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that transferred the land that includes the old arena from the federal government to D.C.'s control, which would allow the construction of a new stadium.

Bowser and key members of the Commanders' ownership group, including Managing Partner Josh Harris, stood alongside the president as he put his signature on the bill in the Oval Office of the White House.

Evans said this may be proof that a new stadium deal could be marching downfield, much like the Commanders' high-powered offense.

"I think that was a pretty strong signal, 'We want to come to the District of Columbia,'" he noted. "I think we're going to have a bit of an easier time selling this product because we are a football town. And what do people love even more than that? A winner. I cannot believe how well the Commanders are doing, right at the time we needed them to do well."

Demolition Just Days Away

After months of regulatory reviews, the National Park Service (NPS) granted Events DC permission to move forward with the demolition.

"Please note that the structural demolition is anticipated to commence in late January," Events DC wrote in its news release. "The initial demolition activities will largely be confined to selective sections of the interior of the stadium and the removal of sections of exterior cladding. We will take all necessary precautions to minimize the impact of these activities on the community and will continue to provide updates as the demolition process progresses."

WJLA-TV reached out to councilmembers and the mayor to ask if the demolition means a new stadium deal is imminent.

Councilmember Brooke Pinto provided the following statement:

"I am thrilled D.C. has been given back control of the RFK stadium campus. I fully support developing this site for productive use for housing, retail, transit, recreation space and as a potential home for the Commanders and space for other sports and entertainment uses. The conversations are ongoing to ensure that the community is engaged so that RFK can be a world class destination for residents and visitors."

RFK Stadium, which opened in 1961, hosted countless events, including Washington's professional football and soccer games, concerts, and more. The site also was home to the old Washington Senators baseball team and the Nationals prior to its move to a new ballpark along the Anacostia River in the former Navy Yard.

