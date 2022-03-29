List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas, Chappell Tractor Sales Partner to Expand Construction Equipment Offering, Expertise

Tue March 29, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Hitachi


(L-R): Jeff Morse, general manager, Brad Chappell vice president, Corey Chappell, president, and Flip Henry, sales manager, pose with a 2022 Hitachi ZX490.
(L-R): Jeff Morse, general manager, Brad Chappell vice president, Corey Chappell, president, and Flip Henry, sales manager, pose with a 2022 Hitachi ZX490.
(L-R): Jeff Morse, general manager, Brad Chappell vice president, Corey Chappell, president, and Flip Henry, sales manager, pose with a 2022 Hitachi ZX490. Long before ever being a Hitachi dealer, Corey and Brad Chappell posed for a photo in a Hitachi shovel bucket in 1987 at Con Expo. Corey and Brad Chappell pose with a Hitachi ZX490, one of the first of many excavators they will take possession of as the new Hitachi dealer for Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Chappell Tractor Sales Inc. and Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. (HCMA) recently expanded their partnership to include Hitachi excavator equipment line to include compact and construction size class excavators.

The alliance will allow Chappell Tractor Equipment Sales Inc. and HCMA to grow the lineup of Hitachi equipment across Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

"It's been a great ride to be part of this growth adventure, from the Kawasaki loaders, to the KCMA loaders, then Hitachi loaders, and now the Hitachi excavators. To finally now see it all, take shape is amazing. These are very exciting times to be part of the Hitachi expansion into our markets," said Jeff Morse, general manager, Chappell Tractor Sales.

"Hitachi's worldwide reputation as a premier manufacturer of construction equipment combined with Chappell Tractors Sales Inc.'s product expertise, service and established industry relationships opens the door for significant growth for both of us," said Brad Chappell, vice president.

"We see this as a great opportunity to strengthen our relationships with our customers and provide the exemplary service they have come to expect."

"Since we added our Hitachi-branded excavator and mining equipment to the North and Latin American markets to go along with our well-established lineup of wheel loaders, we've been able to strengthen dealer partnerships with some of the leading equipment distributors in the industry. Chappell Tractor Sales Inc. is a perfect example of that," said Al Quinn, CEO of HCMA. "We couldn't be more proud to have Chappell Tractor Sales Inc. representing Hitachi equipment."

For more information, visit hitachicm.us.




Today's top stories

Kubricky Construction Demolishes Bridges, Builds Temp Spans, More

Volvo Construction Equipment Names 2021 Dealer of the Year, Uptime Dealer of the Year

Skanska Leader Sees Work as Service to Greater Community

States Move Forward on 16,000 Transportation Improvement Projects in FY 2021

John Deere Showcases New 904 P-Tier Wheel Loader With Additional Technology Advancements

Hyundai Expands Its Dealer Network With Three New Taylor Construction Equipment Locations

President Biden Revives Plans to Move FBI Headquarters to Virginia or Maryland Suburbs

McCann Industries Inc. Increases Lake County, Illinois, Presence



 

Read more about...

Business News Hitachi Massachusetts New Hampshire Vermont






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo