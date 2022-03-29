(L-R): Jeff Morse, general manager, Brad Chappell vice president, Corey Chappell, president, and Flip Henry, sales manager, pose with a 2022 Hitachi ZX490.

Chappell Tractor Sales Inc. and Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. (HCMA) recently expanded their partnership to include Hitachi excavator equipment line to include compact and construction size class excavators.

The alliance will allow Chappell Tractor Equipment Sales Inc. and HCMA to grow the lineup of Hitachi equipment across Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

"It's been a great ride to be part of this growth adventure, from the Kawasaki loaders, to the KCMA loaders, then Hitachi loaders, and now the Hitachi excavators. To finally now see it all, take shape is amazing. These are very exciting times to be part of the Hitachi expansion into our markets," said Jeff Morse, general manager, Chappell Tractor Sales.

"Hitachi's worldwide reputation as a premier manufacturer of construction equipment combined with Chappell Tractors Sales Inc.'s product expertise, service and established industry relationships opens the door for significant growth for both of us," said Brad Chappell, vice president.

"We see this as a great opportunity to strengthen our relationships with our customers and provide the exemplary service they have come to expect."

"Since we added our Hitachi-branded excavator and mining equipment to the North and Latin American markets to go along with our well-established lineup of wheel loaders, we've been able to strengthen dealer partnerships with some of the leading equipment distributors in the industry. Chappell Tractor Sales Inc. is a perfect example of that," said Al Quinn, CEO of HCMA. "We couldn't be more proud to have Chappell Tractor Sales Inc. representing Hitachi equipment."

For more information, visit hitachicm.us.

