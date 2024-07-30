Photo courtesy of Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas The ZX210LC-7H Super Long Front (SLF) excavator provides 50 ft. 4 in. of reach at ground level and a 39-ft. 2-in. dig depth with fewer trade-offs due to its dedicated design.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas unveiled a dedicated, no compromises super long front excavator for the North American market.

The ZX210LC-7H Super Long Front (SLF) excavator provides 50 ft. 4 in. of reach at ground level and a 39-ft. 2-in. dig depth with fewer trade-offs due to its dedicated design.

A proprietary hydraulic circuit has been engineered for smooth and safe operation. It includes an upgraded swing motor for next-level reach and control as well as Hitachi genuine bucket attachments that pair perfectly with the new ZAXIS-7 Super Long Front excavators.

"As Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas continues to grow into the North American market, so does the expansion of our excavator product offerings. The ZX210LC-7H SLF, with added reach, productivity and performance, will allow customers to grow their businesses into new applications with another tool in their toolboxes," said Patrick Baker, excavator product manager, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas.

A part of the ZAXIS-7 series, the 54,900-lb. ZX210LC-7H SLF is a dedicated long-reach excavator that puts owners and operators in complete control. This excavator meets the needs of customers in North America who dredge riverbeds, dig canals or perform projects that require extended reach.

The ZX210LC-7H SLF is the first of multiple long-reach excavators to be introduced to the market. The ZAXIS-7 SLF series offers unique features and functionalities that help customers reach further.

Feel the Difference

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas continually elevates user experience and safety.

The ZAXIS-7 SLF provides a difference workers can feel with a redesigned operator station featuring a larger, more comfortable space with less vibration and noise. The heavier counterweight, proprietary hydraulic circuit and enhanced swing motor provide confidence while operating the super long arm.

An updated hydraulic control valve provides an immediate response, even when operating at or near maximum extension. Two work modes (Economy and Power) allow operators to tailor operations for jobsite conditions.

See the Difference

An AERIAL ANGLE camera gives users a 270-degree bird's-eye view where they can choose from multiple image options to see the machine's immediate environment on an 8-in. antiglare LCD monitor. The monitor also controls the Bluetooth radio, which allows operators to listen to music and make hands-free calls while in the pressurized, quieter cab featured on all ZAXIS-7 excavators.

To further provide customers peace of mind, ZAXIS-7 excavators include a unique innovation: ConSite Oil. Two sensors detect if oil quality has deteriorated and transmit data to Global e-Service. This helps drive uptime by catching oil degradation before damage to critical systems can occur — reducing maintenance and unscheduled downtime.

The ZX210LC-7H SLF offers reach, digging power, stability and productivity to give contractors an edge on job sites across North America where access is a concern.

For more information, visit www.hitachicm.us/products/excavators/zx210lc-7h-slf/

Today's top stories