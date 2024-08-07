List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Hitachi Construction Machinery Develops 'Real-Time Digital Twin Platform'

    Hitachi Construction Machinery unveils real-time digital twin platform for construction sites, aiding progress management and autonomous machinery operation. Collaboration with technology partners aptpod and Unicast aims to enhance safety and productivity, addressing industry labor shortages.

    Wed August 07, 2024 - National Edition
    Hitachi


    Screen from the real-time digital twin platform
    Photo courtesy of Hitachi
    Screen from the real-time digital twin platform
    Screen from the real-time digital twin platform   (Photo courtesy of Hitachi) System configuration and the role of each company   (Photo courtesy of Hitachi)

    Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. developed a "real-time digital twin platform" that reproduces construction site in a virtual world from data collected in real time, in cooperation with aptpod Inc. and Unicast Inc.

    Utilizing this platform will enable Hitachi Construction Machinery to collect various types of construction-related data and achieve progress management and the operation of autonomous construction machinery from a remote location on the Internet with the goal of realizing construction sites where people and machinery work in a coordinated manner.

    In recent years, labor shortages have become an issue in the construction industry due to the decreasing birthrate and aging population. Customers have high expectations that autonomous construction machinery will become one solution to that problem.

    To meet these expectations, Hitachi Construction Machinery aims to realize construction sites in which people and machinery work in a coordinated manner to balance safety and productivity through "collaborative safety" by mutually sharing information about the "people, machinery and site environment."

    Specifically, people would be alerted to pay attention and construction machinery would be controlled based on information collected by the machinery and sensing systems to carry out highly productive construction while guiding the overall site in a safe direction.

    To realize this type of construction, Hitachi Construction Machinery developed the "ZCORE" system platform for autonomous construction machinery in August 2020. In addition, the company invested in and singed a business alliance agreement with aptpod in May 2023 to promote the development of a digital twin system that visualizes an entire construction site and autonomously operates construction machinery.

    This platform can reproduce real-time real-world construction site in the virtual world, including various information such as the location and operational information of construction machinery, the location and biometric information of workers, terrain changes due to the progress of work, and other construction site conditions. This will enable adjustments to be made to the work details of individuals and the control of multiple pieces of construction machinery working on site with low latency on the Internet from a remote location to realize construction sites where people and machinery coexist with a high degree of safety.

    In the development of this platform, Hitachi Construction Machinery was in charge of providing the autonomous construction machinery (hydraulic excavators and wheel loaders) and defining the requirements for reproducing a construction site as a digital twin. aptpod developed the cloud system for data collection based on its "intdash" high-speed IoT platform and the mobile and PC user interface used by the workers, and Unicast developed the software for converting the terrain of a construction site into 3D data based on data obtained from LiDAR.

    The ability of the technologies from aptpod and Unicast to transmit and process large volumes of constantly changing data enables the construction of a highly real-time digital twin. Going forward, the companies aim to realize collaborative safety which includes advanced autonomous construction machinery and improved site safety and productivity through repeated verification tests for the purpose of practical application.

    For more information, visit www.hitachicm.com/global/en/

    Photo courtesy of Hitachi

    System configuration and the role of each company




    Today's top stories

    Houston Highway Set for $7B Upgrade

    Equip Exposition Exhibit Space Sold Out for 2024 Show

    Graniterock's Critical Turbo Project Improves Safety

    Phase III of SCDOT's Berlin G Myers Parkway Begins

    Yanmar-Powered ASV VT-75 Brings Superior Lift Capacity, Loading Capabilities

    Build California Offering Info Sessions for Careers in Industry

    Miami-Dade County to Get $100.5M Federal Grant to Preserve Venetian Causeway

    UDOT Receives $20M Grant to Innovate New Technology



     

    Read more about...

    Hitachi Technology







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA