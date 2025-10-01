Hitachi Global Air Power donated a mural to Michigan City in honor of Sullair's 60th anniversary. The artwork highlights the city's industrial history and diverse community, symbolizing growth, partnership, and civic pride. The event marks a continued commitment to local investment and community support.

Hitachi photo A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony took place on Sept. 30, 2025, on the 900 block of Michigan Boulevard.

Hitachi Global Air Power US LLC announced it has gifted a new mural to the City of Michigan City in honor of the Sullair 60th anniversary.

A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony took place on Sept. 30, 2025, on the 900 block of Michigan Boulevard. Open to the public, the event also brought together regional leaders and community members.

"The mural is a beautiful way to honor the rich history of Michigan City and to commemorate Sullair's 60th anniversary," said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. "I want to thank Hitachi for this great addition to our Michigan Boulevard corridor, and for making the celebration one that all our residents and visitors can enjoy for years to come. We look forward to many more years of working together as community partners."

The mural serves as a tribute to the long-standing partnership between Hitachi Global Air Power and Michigan City, where Sullair air compressors have been proudly assembled since 1965. It also stands as a centerpiece of the City's Neighborhood Beautification Plan, reflecting a shared commitment to growth, revitalization and civic pride.

"We are delighted to mark our 60th anniversary with this meaningful work of art — a gift to the community that has been more than just our home; it's been our partner," said Hideki Fujimoto, president and CEO of Hitachi Global Air Power. "This milestone is not only a tribute to our history, but a reflection of the deep bond we've built with this city and its people over the past six decades. Together, we've grown, innovated and built a reputation that reaches far beyond the borders of Indiana. As we look ahead, we're excited to continue that journey — expanding opportunities, supporting our community and shaping a future we can all be proud of."

Beyond being one of the region's top employers, Hitachi Global Air Power has long invested in Michigan City — including donating a Sullair air compressor and helping establish the Compressed Air Institute at Michigan City High School, creating new opportunities for local students.

About the Mural

Occupying the entire east side of the 900 block of Michigan Boulevard, the mural was designed and painted by east Chicago artist, Felix Maldonado, Jr.

Thematically, the mural is a tribute to Michigan City's industrial history and the variety of peoples who helped build it; the north panel depicts the hands of the Native American population who cultivated crops and fished, the south panel portrays the labor of black workers who helped build the railroads and train cars. Other panels include Harriet Colfax, the pioneering lighthouse keeper for more than four decades. Binoculars in the central panels connect past to future — one lens showing a seagull, a metaphor for Michigan City's natural beauty and tourism, and the other a microchip, for its growing technology and innovation sector.

The event featured remarks from Fujimoto, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch and Maldonado. The project was facilitated by the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, which continues to bring meaningful public artworks to Michigan City. The project also supports the Economic Development Commission's Vibrant Michigan City Playbook to improve and beautify the eastside.

For more information, visit hitachiglobalairpower.com

Today's top stories