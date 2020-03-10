Hitachi Introduces the Powerful ZW370-6 Wheel Loader

The ZW370-6 wheel loader is the newest model in the Dash-6 wheel loader line, and it is specifically designed around the needs of North American contractors.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. (HCMA) continues to expand its most technologically advanced line of Dash-6 wheel loaders with the large and powerful ZW370-6 developed for high volume production operations and quarries. The large Hitachi ZW370-6 wheel loader features an impressive 48,780 lbs. of breakout force, a bucket capacity range of 7.3 to 8.1 cu. yds., and is powered by a 389 hp Isuzu Tier IVF engine (DPF-free). A spacious cab with 360-degree visibility, ride control and onboard technology provides quick and efficient cycle time even when working with tough materials.

"The ZW370-6 wheel loader is the newest model in our Dash-6 wheel loader line, and it is specifically designed around the needs of North American contractors," explains Nathan Little, North American Product Specialist for HCMA. "Over the past several months, we've been rolling out the Dash-6 line, which will include 13 new models in total. Each come equipped with a diesel aftertreatment system that eliminates the hassle and costs associated with DPF systems and onboard technology to help contractors better manage their fleet and operating expenses. An incredible amount of effort has gone into engineering and developing the Hitachi Dash-6 loader line, and customers in every size category have told us how impressed they are with the results. We're confident large machinery fleet managers will feel the same way about the ZW370-6."

Durable Performance

Designed with a full box rear frame for heavy applications and dual Z-Bar linkage that puts less torque on boom arms and gives the machine better balance, the rugged ZW370-6 can handle heavy loads day-after-day, year-after-year. Its reliable performance is complemented by a fuel-efficient Tier IV engine with a high-volume cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system, a common rail-type fuel injection system and diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) instead of a diesel particulate filter. Since the ZW370-6 does not have a DPF filter, there is no DPF regeneration cycles, no expensive DPF filters, no DPF maintenance or regen related downtime, and more space for better access within the engine compartment.

Also, the loader has a lock-up transmission that provides 30 percent more tractive force than its predecessor, the Kawasaki Z7, and reduces fuel consumption.

Cab Environment

The Hitachi ZW370-6 wheel loader's cabin provides optimum comfort and control with a multifunctional monitor, roomy cab with plenty of storage and superior visibility. A smooth ride control minimizes machine pitching on the roughest of terrain, and extra engine output for going uphill can be achieved with the flick of the quick power switch. The low-noise engine and sound insulated cab provide a quiet operating environment. There is also an optional Joystick Steering System available for the ZW370-6 to give operators the option of choosing their preference — steering wheel or fingertip operation.

Onboard Technology

In addition to featuring the latest in diesel engine and aftertreatment technology, the ZW370-6 also incorporates industry-leading telematics to give fleet managers real-time accurate information at their fingertips. Hitachi Owner's Site and ConSite provide ongoing maintenance and operation data and help alert service technicians when service is required. Using this information, fleet managers can improve the efficiencies of their overall operation and help maximize the performance of their equipment.

The Hitachi ZW370-6 wheel loader delivers impressive performance with a low overall cost of ownership. For more information about this unit or any other wheel loaders in the new Hitachi Dash-6 series, stop by the HCMA booth #N11539 at ConExpo-Con/AGG in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 10 to 14, 2020 or visit hitachiwheelloaders.us/CONEXPO2020.