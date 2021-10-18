Developed for use in a wide variety of applications, the small, yet powerful ZW100-6 wheel loader features an operating weight of 17,042 lbs. (7,730 kg), bucket capacity of 1.4 cu. yd. (1.1 cu m) and a 101- hp (74-kW) Tier IVF engine.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. (HCMA) continues to expand its ZW-6 wheel loaders in North America with the upgrade of its popular compact model, the ZW100-6.

Developed for use in a wide variety of applications — including landscaping; heavy construction; excavation work; water, sewer and pipeline construction; highway and road construction; and agricultural work — the small, yet powerful ZW100-6 wheel loader features an operating weight of 17,042 lbs. (7,730 kg), bucket capacity of 1.4 cu. yd. (1.1 cu m) and a 101- hp (74-kW) Tier IVF engine.

This new ZW-6 model also boasts a spacious cab with 360-degree visibility, ride control and onboard technology that enhances operator comfort and increases productivity with quick and efficient cycle times.

Advanced technology developed by Hitachi is at the heart of the ZW-6 wheel loader lineup, which now includes the ZW100-6 in North America, impacting everything from the wheel loader's environmental performance to the comfort and safety of its operator to its cost of ownership.

For example, each ZW-6 wheel loader comes equipped with a diesel aftertreatment system that eliminates the hassle and costs associated with diesel particulate filter (DPF) systems, plus onboard technology and an advanced telematics system to help contractors better manage their fleet and operating expenses. This technology-led approach enables Hitachi to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry while improving its customers' experience with this new generation of wheel loaders.

Smooth Operation

The new ZW100-6 is easy to maneuver due to the hydrostatic transmission control system. The operator can choose between two work modes according to the task and terrain, and experience a smooth transition between speeds. Also, the ride control feature on this model minimizes machine pitching for a smoother ride and to reduce bucket material spillage.

The oscillating rear axle on the ZW100-6 gives it more stability and traction, especially on uneven ground, than loaders with a fixed axle. For higher efficiency when working in snowy, slippery or muddy conditions, the traction control system on the ZW100-6 helps avoid tire slippage and, ultimately, prevents wear and fuel waste while lowering running costs. This feature makes this new Hitachi model highly effective for light applications.

Powerful Performance

This new ZW-6 model is equipped with a Tier IV Final certified engine that does not require a DPF, which reduces fuel consumption and maintenance costs. For example, the ZW100-6 demonstrates exceptional fuel efficiency during V-shape loading and load-and-carry operations. This results in considerable savings for running costs.

For efficient flexibility, it has a quick power switch that can increase engine output when more power is instantly required, or when driving uphill.

Superior Visibility

The 360-degree panoramic visibility from the cab of the ZW100-6 is an industry-leading safety feature that also creates a comfortable, productive working environment. An optional rearview camera also contributes to excellent all-round visibility and safety on the job site.

In addition, the muffler and air intake on this new ZW-6 model have been repositioned, giving the machine a sleek and modern curved-hood design, and are aligned to improve the rearview visibility from the cab to further enhance safety on a variety of job sites.

Enhanced Cab Environment

The ZW100-6's cab provides a quiet and comfortable working environment for operators. Sound insulation has been improved in the cab to significantly reduce noise levels. The low-noise engine also results in a quieter performance, which makes it suitable for working in urban areas.

The spacious cab design includes several storage compartments that provide quick access to important items, such as PPE, phones and paperwork, to further increase operators' efficiency and safety while operating this new ZW-6 machine.

Durable Design

Heavy-duty axles and a reinforced front frame, both designed in house, have been incorporated into the new Hitachi ZW100-6 wheel loader to improve the machine's durability. And for added protection, an optional belly guard protects the machine powertrain and driveshaft from potential damage caused by materials on the ground.

The ZW100-6 design includes wide, easy-to-open engine covers that offer quick, convenient access to all of the machine's critical components. This feature enables operators to conduct daily machine inspections safely, and quickly, from the ground, ensuring routine maintenance can be completed quickly for reliable performance.

Remote Monitoring

This new model comes with Global e-Service, which allows equipment owners to monitor their Hitachi ZW100-6 wheel loader remotely via Owner's Site and ConSite, Hitachi's full data toolkit with a suite of apps for managing loader performance and productivity. ConSite tracks performance metrics like idle time, operating time and fuel efficiency along with location services in real-time, and it alerts owners and operators to upcoming maintenance needs. This "Predict and Prevent" tools help fleet managers maximize machine efficiency, minimize downtime and improve overall performance, according to the manufacturer.

After adding the new ZW100-6, the Hitachi ZW-6 wheel loader lineup now includes 15 models.

For more information, visit hitachiwheelloaders.us.

Today's top stories