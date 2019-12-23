Hitachi ZW250 Incorporates Dash-6 Technology

Bringing many of the same features into Hitachi’s line-up of larger production loaders, the ZW250-6 is engineered and equipped to take on the full range of duties expected by demanding owners and operators, according to the manufacturer.

The ZW250-6 is the latest addition to the fleet of wheel loaders featuring Hitachi "Dash-6" upgrades and technology. With the ZW250-6, Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America introduces a larger, more powerful version of the ZW220-6 that was so well-received by equipment buyers earlier this year. Bringing many of the same features into Hitachi's line-up of larger production loaders, the ZW250-6 is engineered and equipped to take on the full range of duties expected by demanding owners and operators, according to the manufacturer.

Designed as a powerful yet responsive multitasker, the ZW250-6 has what it takes to move nimbly through all the required loader tasks and to keep working through long shifts in tough work environments. It ships at just over 46,000 lbs. It is amply powered by a highly efficient 250 hp Cummins Tier IVF engine with 37,090 lbs. breakout force. The standard GP bucket offers a heaped capacity of 4.8 cu. yd. and can load over 35,000 lbs. to dumping heights better than 13 ft. 11 in.

Technology for Versatility

Hitachi's attention to operator features supports the versatility customers are looking for in a general-purpose machine in asphalt plants and quarries, recycling yards, transfer stations and bulk handling facilities as well as traditional construction applications, according to the manufactrer.

Reflecting its heritage in Hitachi technology, the ZW250-6 delivers a full suite of popular smart features such as ride control, telematics, auto power-up and an operator-friendly LCD color monitor. Like other Dash-6 models, the ZW250-6 also serves up production-focused features tailored to help owners and operators get the best from their machine.

Among these performance features, the new power mode switch stands out in almost any application. Power mode gives operators an instant 10 percent burst in engine rpm at their fingertips. One touch in any of the auto and manual ranges produces immediate access to extra acceleration, rim-pull and breakout force without limiting the loader's top speed.

This boost means deeper digs into heavy piles, more traction to climb grades under full load, and a quicker run up to full speed on flat runs. The rpm surge also translates into faster loading cycles, with enhanced hydraulic flow for quicker bucket lifts.

Close at hand is an extensive range of intuitive controls for responsive speed, steering and loading. A shift-to-hold switch overrides automatic settings to hold the transmission in its current gear until the operator presses it again or changes direction, giving it the extra traction or torque required at that time.

Slick Maneuvering with E‑Stick Steering

The ZW250-6 also is available with Hitachi's "E‑Stick" hydraulic steering system. The optional E‑Stick is an electric control over a hydraulically controlled joystick. First offered on the ZW220-6, the E‑Stick control provides operators with a steering lever mounted just in front of the armrest. It takes over from the steering wheel and allows fine control of the machine's movements with minimal effort. Among trial users, the E‑Stick has improved production by as much as 20 percent, saving time and effort any time the loader is required to cycle rapidly through a tight loading environment.

Hitachi's parallel/tandem hydraulic circuit makes load lifting and dumping even more efficient. The parallel tilt and lift movement smooths out digging operations while the tandem function prioritizes the bucket while dumping, as an automatic return-to-dig function resets the bucket for the next load. A novel approach speed control automatically detects when the operator is loading and limits the machine speed to 6 mph so that inching is not required to load the truck.

Along with the 4.8-cu. yd. bucket, Hitachi offers the ZW250-6 with a 5.2-cu. yd. light material handling bucket, a quick-coupling GP bucket, 72 in. utility fork and a choice of ISO or 418-type quick coupler to carry all kinds of specialized attachments.

Comfort and Safety

Versatility means little time to rest, so operators will further appreciate a fully updated comfort and convenience package that comes with the Dash-6 cab. The new cab features a pressurized work environment with a virtually airtight seal to keep out dust and dirt. Fully automatic A/C, excellent ventilation and a new sound system with roof-mounted speakers creates a comfortable work place for those long hours on the job. The tilt/telescoping steering pedestal is linked to a pop-up pedal that quickly returns the steering pedestal to its start position.

The ZW250-6 carries forward Hitachi's claim to the best visibility in the business, an essential trait for machines that are expected to be in constant motion on busy job sites. A seamless front window, rounded engine cowling and redesigned ROPS frames allows clean 360-degree lines-of-sight. Its exhaust and intake stacks are located to the far rear end of the engine cover, minimizing their profile in the operator's view. The rear pillars of the ROPS frame struts are mounted forward and away from the rounded corners of the cab. A rear-mounted safety camera is standard equipment, along with a proximity detection system providing audible and visual alerts for stationary and moving objects up to 20 feet from the loader.

A Solid Producer All Day, Every Day

The ZW250-6 has been built to endure long shifts for the long haul with a robust frame structure, high ground clearance and a resilient cooling package. The loading arm on the ZW250-6 features a heavy cross-tube design to resist torsional stresses. A belly guard also is available to prevent damage to the powertrain and driveshaft in the most rugged terrain.

Standard equipment includes a reversible, on-demand hydraulic cooling fan, which can be activated automatically or manually. Aluminum wide-fin cooling cores ensure high cooling efficiency as well as extending the service life free of corrosion.

To maximize uptime, Hitachi has engineered its Dash-6 machines for longer service intervals between oil changes, doubling previous intervals to 400 hours for hydraulics and 500 hours for engine oils. The use of Hn oil-impregnated bushings, another Hitachi exclusive, further simplifies service planning by building in up to 500 hours of service time for the bushing itself, ensuring protection even if lubrication is delayed or missed. A new rear grill prevents raw material from entering the radiator compartment and protects it from debris. An exhaust-aspirated air cleaner and integrated pre-cleaner removes large particulate matter from the air inlet, eliminating the need for turbine-type pre-cleaner. Gull-wing access doors and the swing-out design of the cooling fan also help technicians to complete servicing quickly.

Coming from Hitachi, machine intelligence is built into these Dash-6 models. Telematics with Hitachi's Global e-Service allows ZW250‑6 owners to monitor their loaders remotely for machine performance, daily operational reports, remote diagnosis, as well as schedule maintenance dates. Hitachi's ConSite "predict and prevent" program sets a new standard in telematics, as all codes are forwarded with in-depth diagnostics and resolution guides, automatically.

Goodbye DPF – Hello SCR

The minimization of Dash-6 emissions move Hitachi loaders ahead of the pack with DPF-free Tier IV Final power.

By eliminating DPF and the required regen cycles from the ZW250-6 power system, Hitachi now takes the industry lead in Tier IV Final solutions for wheel loaders, according to the manufacturer.

Hitachi Dash-6 machines introduce a clean SCR system using just a simple DEF system. This advance lets the machine run efficiently without high engine temperatures while eliminating concerns about idle times. Fleet managers can look forward to less downtime for engine maintenance as well as extended engine life to overhaul. The SCR opens up space in the engine compartment making life a little easier for service techs.

The loader's variable displacement hydraulic pump and an auto shutdown feature provide further savings on fuel and emissions, adding up to about a 7 percent reduction in fuel cost during load-and-carry operations.

For more information, visit www.hitachiwheelloaders.us.