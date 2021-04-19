Equipmentdown-arrow
HNTB Inks Five-Year Deal To Serve As Exclusive Sponsor Of ARTBA Industry Leader Development Program

Mon April 19, 2021 - National Edition
ARTBA


ARTBA ILDP Class of 2019.
HNTB, one of the world's leading infrastructure firms, is confirming its commitment to developing the next generation of transportation construction policy advocates with an exclusive, five-year sponsorship of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Foundation's Industry Leader Development Program (ILDP).

The sponsorship coincides with the ILDP's 25th anniversary.

The ILDP provides attendees with a solid understanding of industry economics, how transportation work in the United States is funded and financed, how actions by the federal government impact the industry, and how they — and their company or agency — can become politically engaged.

More than 750 professionals from all eight ARTBA membership divisions representing 200 firms and public agencies have completed the program since 1996.

ARTBA and HNTB are taking the ILDP to the next level with additional speakers and expanded content, and by recruiting and welcoming new participants reflective of today's talented, mission-driven and increasingly diverse transportation workforce.

"Driving innovation in our industry requires fresh perspectives. Being intentional about harnessing a diversity of points of view is key to generating new ways of thinking and, ultimately, identify the solutions that our transportation industry and systems need to be successful," said Tom O'Grady, president of HNTB and an ARTBA vice chair at-large.

"The ILDP has been doing this since its inception and we are excited to support the development of leaders in our industry as we move into the future."

The 2021 ILDP, held virtually May 17-19, will feature sessions led by congressional staff, federal agency officials and senior ARTBA staff covering the annual transportation appropriations process, regulatory rulemaking, and environmental, health and roadway safety issues. Attendees also will have the opportunity to advocate for increased transportation investment with members of Congress and their staffs.

Nominations for this year's class are being accepted through May 3 at www.artbatdf.org.




