    H.O. Penn Begins Series of Events to Celebrate 100 Years

    Thu June 01, 2023 - Northeast Edition #12
    CEG


    It was 1921 when three businessmen, Hamilton O. Penn, Frank Ginsberg and E. Gwynn Robinson, formed the Ginsberg-Penn Company.

    Two short years later, on Feb. 17, 1923, Ginsberg-Penn was bought out by Hamilton O. Penn, breathing life into what is now H.O. Penn Machinery Company Inc.

    Meanwhile, just a couple of months later, the New York Yankees opened Yankee Stadium to mark the start of an era. While Babe Ruth was knocking home runs out of the park, H.O. Penn began its mission of helping customers build a better tomorrow.

    To celebrate its 100th anniversary, H.O. Penn is hosting events over the next several months at each of the company's locations, the first of which was held May 11 at its Bloomingburg, N.Y., facility.

    The event, which was open to all customers, employees and supporters of H.O. Penn, featured live entertainment, food and refreshments, a skid steer operator challenge, antique equipment, contemporary equipment and many special interest exhibits. On hand was the Cat 75th Anniversary Chopper, a working 1917 Holt tractor and a Caterpillar simulator for all to enjoy.

    H.O. Penn thanked all of its customers, employees, Caterpillar and business neighbors and offered special thanks to the town of Wallkill along with Bloomingburg and Pine Bush fire departments, which greatly contributed to the success of the celebration.

    The next scheduled event will be at H.O. Penn's Newington, Conn., facility on Thursday, June 22, 2023. CEG

    Rob Cleveland (L), CEO of H.O. Penn, and Jeff Mitchell (R), president of H.O. Penn, welcome Mark Coyne, town of Wallkill deputy supervisor. (CEG photo)
    H.O. Penn expresses its American pride in the red, white and blue with a little help from the local fire department. (CEG photo)
    Every department of the H.O. Penn team was represented at the event to answer any and all questions. (CEG photo)
    The Caterpillar chopper, custom made by the local famous Orange County Choppers, was on display. (CEG photo)
    A blast from the past — a 1917 Holt (an early predecessor of Caterpillar) 5-ton military tractor — was on display during the 100th anniversary open house. (CEG photo)
    Representing H.O. Penn’s rental department are Joe Cirillo and Chelsea Miritello. (CEG photo)
    As guests from across the region arrive, each are presented with a gift bag as a show of appreciation for their support. (CEG photo)
    No anniversary celebration would be complete without live entertainment. (CEG photo)
    Brayden Knapp enjoys some sandbox time with Caterpillar machines made just his size in the hopes that someday he will be an H.O. Penn technician just like his Uncle Will. (CEG photo)
    Today’s equipment simulators provide customers with an opportunity to test their excavating skills against other event attendees. (CEG photo)
    H.O. Penn is fortunate to have many long-term dedicated employees with decades of industry experience to assist customers before, during and after the equipment purchasing process, including Matt Ahern (L), sales operation manager, and John Bellardino, vice president of product support. (CEG photo)
    Guests enjoyed a hearty barbecue dinner. (CEG photo)




