It was 1921 when three businessmen, Hamilton O. Penn, Frank Ginsberg and E. Gwynn Robinson, formed the Ginsberg-Penn Company.

Two short years later, on Feb. 17, 1923, Ginsberg-Penn was bought out by Hamilton O. Penn, breathing life into what is now H.O. Penn Machinery Company Inc.

Meanwhile, just a couple of months later, the New York Yankees opened Yankee Stadium to mark the start of an era. While Babe Ruth was knocking home runs out of the park, H.O. Penn began its mission of helping customers build a better tomorrow.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, H.O. Penn is hosting events over the next several months at each of the company's locations, the first of which was held May 11 at its Bloomingburg, N.Y., facility.

The event, which was open to all customers, employees and supporters of H.O. Penn, featured live entertainment, food and refreshments, a skid steer operator challenge, antique equipment, contemporary equipment and many special interest exhibits. On hand was the Cat 75th Anniversary Chopper, a working 1917 Holt tractor and a Caterpillar simulator for all to enjoy.

H.O. Penn thanked all of its customers, employees, Caterpillar and business neighbors and offered special thanks to the town of Wallkill along with Bloomingburg and Pine Bush fire departments, which greatly contributed to the success of the celebration.

The next scheduled event will be at H.O. Penn's Newington, Conn., facility on Thursday, June 22, 2023. CEG

