Crosstown rivals, the New York Mets and Yankees played on June 26, 2024, through rain delays and thunderstorm warnings, but they were not the only ones bracing the storm with hopes of winning. At Citi Field that night, 100 customers with H.O. Penn Machinery and Cat representatives watched from the stadium, including high-profile New York and Connecticut customers from a variety of industries, including heavy highway, utilities, quarry, waste management and large site excavation. Among those in attendance hailing from Connecticut were city of Stamford, Shawn's Lawns, Grasso, Dom's Landscaping, Sweeney Excavating, M. Rondano and Mather Corp.

While the Yankees struggled throughout the evening to gain traction against the Mets, big-league quarry and heavy highway guests of H.O. Penn Machinery learned more about how they could increase the value of their machines for a fraction of the cost.

Highlighting the Cat Certified Rebuild program, attending Caterpillar and H.O. Penn Machinery representatives presented getting machines like-new and forging a second life to existing machines. When it came to the overall reception of the presentation and the benefits it can offer H.O. Penn's customers, Scott Sayre, product support sales manager, said, "This specific rebuild program boasts over 3,000 new parts in a certified powertrain rebuild, critical engineering updates, and overall product improvements. It is a sensible and economically advantageous approach to managing equipment and creating a second and third life for our customer's assets. We take extraordinary pride in every rebuild designed specifically for our customer's application and need."

Among the esteemed customers of H.O. Penn at Citi Field were Posillico, Inter Contracting Corp. and many members of municipalities seeking improvements to their machines and in turn, their communities. C.A.C. Industries, also in attendance, is currently undergoing a Cat Certified Rebuild for its 450F backhoe loader — a powerful machine about to be restored to its initial glory. It is a first-of-its-kind innovative rebuild, significantly increasing resell value through the H.O. Penn's Bronx, N.Y., location.

One Caterpillar representative in attendance, Greg Beek, senior support consultant, said, "Customers can be assured with the Cat Certified Rebuild Program that there is a consistent, high-quality rebuild requiring minimum standards," he adds, "the offering of options is based on customer needs, budget, utilization, application, hours, asset ownership plans, etc."

Megan Gibbons, Cat aftermarket services representative, said, "While I've witnessed H.O. Penn putting their customers first day in and day out, it was a joy to see their team invest such special time, effort, and care into curating a fantastic customer event that not only demonstrates their appreciation for their customers, but also invites them into a continued, deeper partnership as dealer and customer."

On overall value to their Caterpillar customers, Tim Passoni, Cat sales support manager, said about the rebuild program, "It was an honor to spend an evening engaging with customers about their business needs and discussing how H.O. Penn can ensure they don't let the extra value that was built into their equipment go to waste. The H.O. Penn team will assess each customer's specific situation and provide expert advice on how to best take advantage of the Cat Certified Rebuild Program."

Alongside Caterpillar and H.O. Penn's customers was H.O. Penn's support lineup. Cheering on their favorite team in the game were parts and service representatives and managers with product support management staff. They might have chosen different sides regarding the N.Y. team rivalry, yet their unified vision for the benefit of the Cat Certified Rebuild program for their customers remains clear.

Mike Hattar, director of marketing, said, "Our sixth event in 12 years, these baseball outings have become somewhat of a tradition for H.O. Penn and our loyal customer base. It is a wonderful opportunity to extend our appreciation while sharing successes within the Cat Certified Rebuild space. H.O. Penn has completed more than 800 rebuilds in the past 12 years and we continue to add new models and first time rebuild customers to our immensely successful rebuild program. This year, we are proud to deliver to CAC Industries, a first of its kind, Cat 450F backhoe loader rebuild, truly an innovative addition to the rebuild product lineup!

Other customers hailing from N.Y. included Interstate Waste Services, Waste Connections, Action Carting, Cooper Tank, Tilcon, Butler Construction, 110 Sand and Gravel, town of Brookhaven Waste, town of Islip, Kelco Construction Inc., Grace Industries and others.

"On behalf of H.O. Penn Machinery Company and Caterpillar Inc., we would like to thank all our customers for making our Cat Certified Rebuild event at Citi Field an enormous success, said Lisa Katz, general parts manager. "It's always a tremendous pleasure spending the evening with our customers and sharing memorable moments together."

