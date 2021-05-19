Our Main Office
Wed May 19, 2021 - National Edition #11
Deaths from falls lead fatalities in construction. Construction workers just as often die from fall-through hazards as they do from work at elevations. In 2018, OSHA logged the preventable deaths of 320 workers. This year OSHA's National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction showcases the critical need for safety precautions both around holes and at height.
Holes are defined by OSHA as gaps or spaces in a floor, roof, horizontal walking-working surface, or similar surface at least 2 in. at its smallest dimension.
"Safety is a cornerstone of any good business in the construction industry," wrote crane service company Crane Repair, Englewood, Colo. "A construction manager's commitment to ensure safety for everyone who steps foot on a site is essential."
In a blog on its website the company offers tips for preventing fall-through incidents and injuries on the job.
Noting many places a worker can fall through on a construction site, the crane repair company said that tripping hazards often cause fall-throughs.
"Another hazard is any place on site with excessive noise," the company said. "Excessive noise can make it hard for a worker to hear verbal warnings about a safety hazard from co-workers."
Crane Repair believes the first step to preventing falls on a job site is a thorough safety hazard inspection. That's where OSHA comes in.
The agency offers guidelines for inspections, including identifying load limits for each job site area, potential tripping hazards, unprotected edges and areas of excessive noise.
"Another critical factor in workplace safety is worker training," the company said. "Workers need to be kept up to date on OSHA safety requirements and your company's policies regarding fall prevention."
The proper use of fall arrest systems must be taught to ensure that if a fall does happen, the system will stop it before the worker hits the ground.
Crane Repair offers tips for preventing falls from hazardous hotspots across a construction site, including unprotected edges.
"An opening in a wall or a hole in the floor can be a falling hazard if left unprotected." To prevent a fall from an unprotected edge:
"Falls are a risk for every construction worker. But working to prevent them in these ways can minimize the chance of them happening on your job site," said Crane Repair.
Open manholes aren't the only fall-through hazard on a job site, according to David Gardner, construction safety consultant of Simplified Safety.
Unprotected holes in a floor, deck or roof can result in serious injuries as well if workers are unaware of or choose to ignore them.
OSHA covers the rules for fall-through protection in 29 CFR 1926 Construction Industry Regulations, Subpart M.
ANSI volume A10.18 Safety Requirements for Temporary Roof and Floor Holes, Wall Openings, Stairways, and Other Unprotected Edges in Construction and Demolition Operations addresses the hazards as well.
Gardner believes both "are helpful in defining the standard-of-care for managing holes on construction sites."
In a Simplified Safety blog post, he offered a summary of industry safety regulations and standards for prevention of fall-through injuries.
"In layman's terms, if a hole is big enough to fall through, then it must be either be covered, guarded or fall protection measures utilized," wrote Gardner.
"If it is a small hole that presents only a tripping hazard for example a 4-inch diameter hole for a pipe, cover it regardless of the fall distance below the hole."
It is the general contractor's (GC) responsibility to assure all parties properly communicate with one another, and potential safety hazards are brought forth and discussed. "If you see something — say something."
Safety materials provider WeeklySafety.com notes that holes are one hazard area in which many workers forget to protect themselves and co-workers "or at minimum throw some caution tape up and call it good."
OSHA General Industry Standard 1910.28 states employees are to be protected from tripping or stepping into or through any hole less than 4 ft. above a lower level by covers or guardrail systems.
Floor holes can be guarded or protected by guardrails, covers and other conventional fall protection methods, according to WeeklySafety.
OSHA Construction Standard 1926.502(b) Guardrail Systems states that guardrails must have a top rail 42 in. high and strong enough to withstand 200 lbs. of force.
Mid rails must be 21 in. high and strong enough to withstand 150 lbs. of force, and guardrail systems used at holes must be erected on all unprotected sides or edges of the hole.
"When used to protect employees, hole covers must be able to support two times the weight of the employees, equipment and materials," according to a WeeklySafety.com blog.
Hole covers must be color coded or marked with the word "Hole" or "Cover."
OSHA Standard 1926.501 says that each employee on a walking/working surface must be protected from falling through and tripping in or stepping into or through holes.
"Never assume everyone will see the hole and step around it, or think that caution tape is enough," said WeeklySafety. "A slip or trip near the hole can result in a serious injury or worse. Proper covers, guardrails and signage must be utilized on and near floor hole hazards."
When falls do happen, steps can be taken to decrease the possibility of extreme injury. Here are Crane Repair's suggestions:
To further increase safety on your site, stay informed about the latest in worker safety, including OSHA's resources for safety training. "Establishing and following thorough safety protocol helps keep everyone safe." CEG