Holms Attachments is partnering with Serco Skaala to distribute Zoom plows in North America. The plows have adjustable width features and floating, spring-loaded components, making them versatile and efficient for road maintenance. This collaboration marks Serco's debut in the North American market with inventory already available in the U.S.

Holms Inc. photo Holms Attachments AB and JPT Serco Oy announced a cooperation to sell the Serco Skaala Zoom plows to the North American markets through the United States based Holms, Inc.

The SERCO brand has its roots in Finland's Ostrobothnia, where the manufacture of road maintenance devices began in 1994. This is the first cooperation between the two companies and the first time Serco products have been available to the market. Inventory is already in place in Hickory, N.C.

Adjustable Width Snow Pusher is a Game Changer

The Skaala plows are fixed-wing plows that can be hydraulically widened. Closely resembling a snow pusher, these units are different because the width can be adjusted on-the-move.

"There's no product in our market that allows operators the flexibility to adjust widths," said Dan Snedecor, president and GM of Holms, Inc. "Snow pushers are popular for clearing large areas but the width is limited by road lane widths when moving from site to site, with the Serco you can, for example, have a 15 foot wide pusher that reduces to less than 8 feet for travel and transport."

Different Approach

Instead of traditional spring edges or floating blade sections all Serco Skaala Zoom Plows are equipped with spring-loaded side wings and a floating, spring-loaded quick coupler with suspension dampeners. This simple but clever solution insures that the plow will stay on the ground on uneven surfaces and conform to the shape of the surface while providing the brute force needed for breaking up hardpack and ice, according to the company. The cylinders are powerful enough to open and close the plow under load while plowing.

Complimentary Product

Carl Gindahl, CEO of Holms Attachments AB said, "In Scandinavia, we consider Serco a respected rival and competitor. In this case, we are cooperating to provide our U.S. entity Holms, Inc. with a product that Holms does not manufacture and suits the North American market very well."

Juha Kumlander, managing director of Serco JPT Oy said, "We are happy to enter the North American market in this way. Holms is a respected and long-term player in the industry and the cooperation will benefit both companies."

