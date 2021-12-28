List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
HOLT Cat Hosts Tech Wars Event After 2020 Cancelation

Tue December 28, 2021 - West Edition #1
HOLT Cat


Grady Trainor (L), winner. Kelly Herbert (R), winner. The 2020 competition was canceled, so those that did not get to compete in 2020 were able to compete this year.

­In November, the HOLT Cat Tech Wars State Finals competition was held at HOLT ProTech training facility, located within the HOLT Cat San Antonio campus.

For the fifth year, HOLT Cat technicians went head-to-head in Tech Wars, a friendly competition to showcase the talent and expertise of technicians across the state. Contestants faced off with other HOLT technicians to troubleshoot, diagnose and repair equipment.

There are four stages to the competition, starting with an online entrance exam, then a regional contest with hands-on challenges, followed by the state finals competition. Winners of this competition will go on to compete in a multi-dealer competition in Fargo, N.D.

Bill Bordelon, vice president of service of HOLT Cat, and Shaun Manning, director of training of ProTech, were in attendance.

The competition was both challenging and rewarding, allowing each competitor to showcase their ability to troubleshoot and repair complex technical problems in their respective fields. The competition was narrow and each competitor performed well.

Twenty-two HOLT Cat technicians were scored based on the success of their troubleshooting and repairs. Eight technicians, the two technicians with the highest scores in each category, will now advance to the multi-dealer finals in May 2022 (named below).

About HOLT Cat

HOLT Cat is the largest Caterpillar equipment dealer in the United States serving 118 Texas counties spanning from the Red River to the Rio Grande. Established in 1933, HOLT Cat sells, rents and services Caterpillar machines, engines, generator sets and trucks for construction, mining, industrial petroleum and agricultural applications. Additionally, the company offers total machine and engine rebuild and sells used equipment around the world.




