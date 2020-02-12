Honoring Our Nation's Veterans: Kubota Goes Big in 2020

In honor of its fifth full year of giving back to our nation’s farmer veterans, Kubota Tractor Corporation announced major enhancements to its Geared to Give program in partnership with Farmer Veteran Coalition. For the first time in the program’s history, veterans like Julie Hollars, a 2016 recipient of a Kubota L Series compact tractor, are now eligible to receive a wider range of equipment including higher horsepower tractors, utility vehicles and hay tools.

In honor of its fifth full year of giving back to the nation's farmer veterans, from the showroom floor at National Farm Machinery Show, Kubota Tractor Corporation announced major enhancements to its Geared to Give program in partnership with the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC).

The Geared to Give program, which equips U.S. military veterans with the tools needed to pursue a future in farming by providing both financial support and donated equipment, is expanding the equipment offerings available through the program to meet the diverse needs of more farmer veterans around the country.

For the first time in the program's history, awarded equipment will expand beyond Kubota's L Series compact tractor to feature higher horsepower tractors, utility vehicles and hay tools. A total of five farmer veterans, one selected from each of Kubota's five operating divisions, will receive donated equipment in special ceremonies through this year's Geared to Give program.

New this year, one farmer veteran will receive one year or 250 hours free use of a powerful Kubota M7 Series tractor, a true workhorse tractor that excels in commercial livestock and hay applications. The M7 Series tractor will be presented to a farmer veteran during a special ceremony at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, in September. Additionally, Kubota will award a new Sidekick workhorse utility vehicle that delivers best-in-class handling and speed — up to 40 miles per hour of speed with cargo — for easier hauling of equipment, feed or harvest on the farm.

"Since this program was established, Kubota's goal has been to power and empower veterans to achieve their dreams in farming and make an impact in their local communities," said Alex Woods, Kubota vice president of sales operations, supply chain and parts. "With these new additions to the program to feature a wider range of products, we're able to help more veterans, whether they're at the beginning of their farming career or returning home to a family farm after years of dedicated service to our country."

To be eligible for the Geared to Give program, a military veteran must be a veteran member of the Farmer Veteran Coalition and apply for a grant from the Fellowship Fund. Applications for the Fellowship Fund are being accepted now through March 6 and can be completed on the FVC website at www.farmvetco.org/fvfellowship.

Each year, five farmer veterans are selected from hundreds of applicants to FVC's Fellowship Fund to receive donated Kubota equipment through the Geared to Give program. In addition to the equipment donations, Kubota also provides financial support in the form of grants that FVC awards to farmer veterans through the Fellowship Fund. Additionally, veteran members of FVC are also eligible for instant rebates across various Kubota product lines when they visit any of Kubota's 1,100 authorized dealerships.

"Kubota's Geared to Give program really sets up farmer veterans for success as they launch their agricultural operations," said Michael O'Gorman, executive director of FVC. "Purchasing equipment for the farm, whether it's a tractor, implement or utility vehicle, can be a big challenge for a new farmer. We are extremely grateful to Kubota for putting equipment in the hands of farmer veterans when they need it most."

In total, the Geared to Give program has awarded 21 L Series compact tractors to Farmer Veteran Coalition members and more than $250,000 in grants to the Fellowship Fund.

For more information on FVC's 2020 Fellowship Fund application process, visit www.farmvetco.org/fvfellowship.

For more information on the Geared to Give program, visit www.kubotausa.com/kubota-cares.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.