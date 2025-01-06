The article discusses how GPS, automation, and assistive technology in machines improve safety and productivity. Features like GPS tracking, automation in task control, and assistive tools for operators enhance efficiency and ensure safer work environments. Technology supports operators' growth and training, leading to higher profits and lower costs in the long run.

Photo courtesy of Volvo

It can feel intimidating to keep up with technology, especially when it comes to sophisticated heavy equipment. While many owners and operators are getting more comfortable with — and even dependent on — tech features in their machines, some may still need a little help making sense of it all.

Let's break down how global positioning system (GPS) functionality, machine automation and assistive technology can make operators safer and more productive.

Map a Site, Set Boundaries With GPS

Machine control is becoming more widely accepted and used in a variety of machine types, and GPS functionality can elevate that accuracy and efficiency even further. So how does it work?

Typically, inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors are mounted to certain parts of a machine. These can tell the operator where the bucket tooth is and how close they are to a target grade or depth. Upgrades like satellite antennas and smart receivers, which make up GPS functionality, allow the entire machine to "know" where it is.

For example, on an excavator, the operator can use an in-cab interface (like a tablet) to draw the shape they want to dig. Let's say it's a basement. Then they can put the bucket on the ground where one corner of the basement will be, move the bucket to a second spot, and that tells the machine to "draw" a wall between the two. Depth and slope can be factored in as well. Due to the sensors and satellite receivers, the machine will remember where every point is as it moves around the site.

Upgrading to 3D software like Trimble or Topcon takes GPS support one step further. These programs can import a computer-aided design (CAD) file for an entire job site (like a neighborhood of roads and water and sewer lines), and all GPS-equipped machines will know how far to dig no matter where they are located on that site.

Some GPS software allows operators to create layers as well. Maybe you're putting in a water line that involves multiple material layers with specific requirements for each. Let's say you want 6 in. of sand as your base, 3.5 ft. of gravel, 2 ft. of fill soil and then 1 ft. of topsoil. Having a screen that shows exactly where you are in real time will make that work much easier and faster, preventing rework and removing the danger of having a person in the trench measuring depths.

Another safety-boosting feature is swing control (or swing fencing), which allows an operator to create an invisible "wall" so they cannot swing into traffic, other machines or people. Similarly, height or depth limits can be set to avoid clipping utilities. And to get even more specific, object detection does exactly what it says and alerts operators when something is in the way.

Perhaps one of the most exciting GPS-related features still growing in functionality and adoption is jobsite mapping. This allows all equipped machines on a site to "see" where the others are, helping operators avoid traffic and safety concerns and improving jobsite (and fuel) efficiency.

Take It Up a Notch With Automation

Automating certain tasks can improve efficiency even more. To use another excavator example, many systems will "cut grade" on the final pass. But with automation technology, the operator controls only the arm while the computer controls the boom and bucket to ensure that the last pass is smooth and at the right depth.

Some articulated trucks and wheel loaders come with a speed limiter option that automatically regulates maximum speed. If you're in a region that sets speed limits on work sites, this could help reduce the potential for fines while improving safety and managing site traffic.

Many compactors and pavers also have assistive technologies that show operators how many passes they've made, the temperature of the material and its density, and other important data that can improve their productivity.

Support Operators' Growth, Efficiency

Assistive technology can help operators make real-time adjustments by alerting them of trends in idling, braking, accelerating, fuel consumption, improper work modes and more. Ultimately, the operator can choose to adjust their behavior accordingly or ignore the alerts, so remember that a machine is never more efficient than its operator.

One of the most popular assistive tools is on-board weighing. Not every work site can have a scale handy, and even if they did, it could slow things down. If a machine can weigh its own load, operators can skip adding or dumping material and reweighing, saving lots of time and fuel. Overloading also can increase wear on a truck and lead to overweight fines.

Another favorite feature is a work mode or response mode. Excavators often have work modes like fine, general and heavy, which change engine rpms, hydraulic flows and pressures, and fuel consumption based on the task. Excavators and wheel loaders may both have response modes like soft, active and normal, which control how fast the machine responds when you move the joysticks.

Other wheel loader features that can shorten cycle times include boom kickout and return-to-dig. Boom kickout stops the boom at a predetermined point while lifting, which is helpful when loading a truck at the same height for an extended period. Return-to-dig stops the boom while lowering, helping the operator return the bucket to the same position every time so it's ready to dig into the pile again. When these functions aren't done properly, you'll see the loader bucking or getting stuck, which disrupts the cycle and puts unnecessary wear on the machine.

Let the Tech Take You Farther

Technology can be a great recruiting and training tool, especially during a labor shortage. Plus, many of the tech features mentioned here allow operators to program certain buttons and levers to remember their preferred specs. If multiple operators use the same machine, they can each have their own profile. It only takes a couple minutes to set these up, and the time saved down the road far outweighs that issue.

Some of this technology may sound quite advanced, but it's usually pretty easy to learn. At the end of the day, less rework means higher profits and lower total cost of ownership … not to mention the immeasurable value of a safer site.

Don't let a fear of the unknown keep you from maximizing your potential. Ask a trusted dealer rep about your options, and see how technology could take your team to the next level.

(Matthew McLean is product manager — Assist Systems and Jenny Olsen is product manager — Productivity Services at Volvo Construction Equipment)

