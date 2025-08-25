Ironhide Equipment donated a Bobcat Toolcat 5600 with an 84-in. angle broom attachment to help clear the Riverbend Skate Path in Warroad, Minn. The versatile machine efficiently clears snow and debris, making the path a popular spot for winter activities in the original "Hockeytown, U.S.A." community.

Bobcat photo Ironhide donated a Toolcat 5600 utility work machine with an 84-in. angle broom attachment.

When Ironhide Equipment, a Grand Forks, N.D.-based dealership, was approached with a unique community involvement opportunity, they were eager to help. They provided Bobcat equipment for the Riverbend Skate Path in nearby Warroad, Minn.

Nicknamed the original "Hockeytown, U.S.A.," it was a fitting decision when a few community members got together to connect their backyard skating rinks in Warroad, Minn., creating a unique, interconnected skating path along the Warroad River. The now 2½-mile river path has become a major draw for locals and visitors alike, bustling with winter activities like hockey, ice skating and curling.

As the project expanded, volunteers realized they needed a more efficient way to keep the ice clear for the growing number of visiting skaters. They found just what they needed after reaching out to the staff at Ironhide Equipment, a Grand Forks, N.D.-based dealership that was eager to help with the unique community project.

Ironhide donated a Toolcat 5600 utility work machine with an 84-in. angle broom attachment.

"The organizers of the skate path needed equipment to clear the path for their activities, and we knew a Toolcat utility work machine would be perfect for this," said Travis Johnson, sales manager of Ironhide Equipment. "We were happy to serve the community and help get their project running smoothly."

The Toolcat utility work machine's versatility makes it a popular choice for municipalities, specialty grounds maintenance crews and construction sites, where it can handle a wide range of tasks from hauling materials to digging and clearing snow or debris. The angle broom attachment makes it easy to clear snow in a quick and efficient manner, which is just what the Riverbend Skate Path needed.

"We are happy to help out communities whenever we can," Johnson said. "This project is such a great way to support the Warroad community, and we love what it stands for — getting kids outside, community interaction and making the most of Midwest winters."

Closer Look at Bobcat Toolcat 5600, 84 in. Angle Broom

The Bobcat Toolcat utility work machine combines the best features of a compact tractor, pickup truck, compact loader and utility vehicle into the ultimate, all-in-one toolkit for grounds maintenance, chores around your farm, ranch or personal property or any setting where you have various types of work to accomplish. These machines are powerful snow-removal tools that can use a large family of snow-removal attachments. A tight turning radius gives you maneuverability for clearing sidewalks, driveways or in between buildings. The enclosed, heated cab keeps you comfortable in the harshest winter weather.

Bobcat's angle broom attachment is perfect for multi-directional sweeping of light snow from driveways, sidewalks and parking lots, according to Bobcat. The broom bristles have a waved design, creating a cleaner path and sweeping more snow or debris in one pass. This attachment is compact, maneuverable and easy to operate, according to Bobcat. Bobcat's angle broom attachment comes in four sizes — 52 in., 64 in., 68 in. and 84 in.

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com/na/en/equipment/toolcat/uw56.

