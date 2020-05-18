How to Connect During Crisis: Email Marketing and COVID-19

Mon May 18, 2020 - National Edition
The COVID-19 crisis has changed everything about everything – including marketing. Many brands are using email as a nimble, personal tool to reach out to, reassure and remind audiences they are here for them.
But while audiences have more time to open and read emails, they also have different needs. Here's how email marketing looks – and what's working – in this new era.
Results data from various email service providers – as well as recent results from our own clients – show open rates are up. More people are at home and online – plus budget cuts for many marketers mean less crowded inboxes and less clutter. But click-to-open rates are down, as "buy now" messages get ignored by nervous consumers and boilerplate emails from brands about the situation don't give audiences much reason to click.
You don't have to send a COVID-19 email just because seemingly everyone else is. Spam complaints are high for these emails, and negative reactions may lead to unsubscribes. If you feel you must send a COVID-19 focused email, be careful what terms you use in the subject line. Terms like COVID-19, Coronavirus or Pandemic are increasingly being blocked by spam filters, as are terms like:
Additionally, people have crisis fatigue and are in a different buying mentality. So make sure you have something relevant, unique and helpful to say. This is an opportunity to demonstrate empathy, build relationships with audiences, increase preference and strengthen brand positions for the long-term even though there may not be short-term sales results. In other words, it's an excellent time to build Real Connections.
The situation is very fluid, so the guidance will likely evolve over the coming weeks. But so far, here's where we're seeing success:
A new reality means new rules for Real Connections. And that's especially true in a medium like email. If you're going to drop into someone's inbox, make sure you have something of value to say.