Choosing the right spreader involves considering several key factors: recommended vehicle options, job size and material needs. Utilize the BOSS Product Selector by entering your vehicle details to receive manufacturer-recommended product suggestions, including spreaders.

For smaller jobs, contractors often opt for tailgate spreaders, ideal for efficiency compared to larger hopper spreaders like the VBX+, which fits snuggly in a truck bed. Ensure you match your material requirements by consulting the BOSS Spreader Material Guide to select the appropriate spreader for your specific material dispensing needs.

VBX+

Packed with a range of upgraded design enhancements and new capabilities from the previous VBX line, the VBX+ comes standard with a variety of smart features, including:

Standard rate control

Material job tracking

Simplified material calibration

Compatibility for future BOSS Smart Connected products

The VBX+ offers upgraded LED lights, enhanced motor performance, easier maintenance, increased power, sleek LED lighting, advanced safety features like multiple-setting beacon lights and options for auger or pintle chains.

Sizes: 1.5, 2 and 3 yd. in auger or pintle

Vehicle Applications & *Examples: 1.5 yard & 2 yard: ¾ Ton and 1 Ton — Ford: F-250, F-350; Dodge: Ram 2500, Ram 3500; Chevy: Silverado 2500HD, Silverado 3500HD

3 yard: 15,000+ GVWR — Ford: F-450, F-550; Dodge: Ram 4500, Ram 5500; Chevy: Silverado 4500HD, Silverado 5500HD

Suitable Materials: bulk salt, sand and salt/sand material

VBX

Available in limited quantities for the '24-'25 season, the VBX also fits in the back of a truck bed and spreads various types of material. It includes a digital controller, stainless steel motor, strong poly hopper, remote light switch, urethane spinner and options for auger or pintle chain.

Sizes: 3000 auger; 6500, 8000 and 9000 auger and pintle

Vehicle Applications & *Examples: 3000: 1,000 lb bed capacity for compact vehicle/UTV — UTV Examples: Polaris Ranger, John Deere Gator

6500 and 8000: ¾ Ton and 1 Ton — Ford: F-250, F-350; Dodge: Ram 2500, Ram 3500; Chevy: Silverado 2500HD, Silverado 3500HD

9000: 15,000+ GVWR — Ford: F-450, F-550; Dodge: Ram 4500, Ram 5500; Chevy: Silverado 4500HD, Silverado 5500HD

Suitable Materials: bulk salt, sand and salt/sand material

TGS

BOSS Tailgate Spreaders come in various sizes to suit your vehicle needs. They are easy to attach and disperse de-icing materials quickly and efficiently. They feature solid poly hoppers, variable speed control, and adjustable deflectors.

Sizes: TGS 85 (Snowrator and SR MAG only); TGS 300; TGS 600; TGS 800; TGS 1100

Vehicle Applications & *Examples: TGS 300: ½ Ton — Ford: F-150; Dodge: Ram 1500; Chevy: Silverado 1500

TGS 600, 800 and 1100: ¾ Ton and 1 Ton — Ford: F-250, F-350; Dodge: Ram 2500, Ram 3500; Chevy: Silverado 2500HD, Silverado 3500HD

Suitable Materials: bagged deicers, bulk salt, sand and salt/sand mixtures

Exact Path

The BOSS Exact Path drop spreaders are designed for precise deicing in areas with constant foot traffic and obstacles. They are suitable for UTVs, tractors and compact vehicles.

Sizes: Exact Path 2.5 and 6.0 cu. ft.

Vehicle Applications & *Examples: Full-size UTVs — Examples: Toro UTX, Polaris Ranger, John Deere Gator

Category 1 tractors — Examples: John Deere 1 Series, Kubota BX Series

Suitable Materials: bagged deicers, bulk salt, salt and sand/salt mixtures

QuickCube

Utilizing a skid steer, the QuickCube significantly reduces upfront investment and depreciation costs compared to trucks. Its ability to stack QuickCubes of additional deicing product at job sites minimizes fuel expenses and enhances response times, allowing employees to hook up to additional spreaders directly from contract sites.

Suitable Materials: bagged deicers, bulk salt

Vehicle Applications & *Examples: Skid Steers — Examples: Bobcat S570, John Deere 318G

*Verify your vehicle's capabilities with the BOSS Product Selector to ensure you choose the correct BOSS spreader for your specific vehicle and application needs.

