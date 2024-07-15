List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    How to Select the Right BOSS Spreader

    Choosing the right BOSS spreader involves considering vehicle compatibility, job size, and material needs. Use the BOSS Product Selector and Material Guide to find the perfect fit. From tailgate spreaders to hopper options like the VBX+ and VBX, ensure efficient and effective de-icing solutions for your specific requirements.

    Mon July 15, 2024 - National Edition
    Emily Forstrom — BOSS Snowplow


    Choosing the right spreader involves considering several key factors: recommended vehicle options, job size and material needs. Utilize the BOSS Product Selector by entering your vehicle details to receive manufacturer-recommended product suggestions, including spreaders.

    For smaller jobs, contractors often opt for tailgate spreaders, ideal for efficiency compared to larger hopper spreaders like the VBX+, which fits snuggly in a truck bed. Ensure you match your material requirements by consulting the BOSS Spreader Material Guide to select the appropriate spreader for your specific material dispensing needs.

    VBX+

    Photo courtesy of BOSS

    Packed with a range of upgraded design enhancements and new capabilities from the previous VBX line, the VBX+ comes standard with a variety of smart features, including:

    • Standard rate control
    • Material job tracking
    • Simplified material calibration
    • Compatibility for future BOSS Smart Connected products

    The VBX+ offers upgraded LED lights, enhanced motor performance, easier maintenance, increased power, sleek LED lighting, advanced safety features like multiple-setting beacon lights and options for auger or pintle chains.

    Sizes: 1.5, 2 and 3 yd. in auger or pintle

    Vehicle Applications & *Examples: 1.5 yard & 2 yard: ¾ Ton and 1 Ton — Ford: F-250, F-350; Dodge: Ram 2500, Ram 3500; Chevy: Silverado 2500HD, Silverado 3500HD

    3 yard: 15,000+ GVWR — Ford: F-450, F-550; Dodge: Ram 4500, Ram 5500; Chevy: Silverado 4500HD, Silverado 5500HD

    Suitable Materials: bulk salt, sand and salt/sand material

    VBX

    Photo courtesy of BOSS

    Available in limited quantities for the '24-'25 season, the VBX also fits in the back of a truck bed and spreads various types of material. It includes a digital controller, stainless steel motor, strong poly hopper, remote light switch, urethane spinner and options for auger or pintle chain.

    Sizes: 3000 auger; 6500, 8000 and 9000 auger and pintle

    Vehicle Applications & *Examples: 3000: 1,000 lb bed capacity for compact vehicle/UTV — UTV Examples: Polaris Ranger, John Deere Gator

    6500 and 8000: ¾ Ton and 1 Ton — Ford: F-250, F-350; Dodge: Ram 2500, Ram 3500; Chevy: Silverado 2500HD, Silverado 3500HD

    9000: 15,000+ GVWR — Ford: F-450, F-550; Dodge: Ram 4500, Ram 5500; Chevy: Silverado 4500HD, Silverado 5500HD

    Suitable Materials: bulk salt, sand and salt/sand material

    TGS

    Photo courtesy of BOSS

    BOSS Tailgate Spreaders come in various sizes to suit your vehicle needs. They are easy to attach and disperse de-icing materials quickly and efficiently. They feature solid poly hoppers, variable speed control, and adjustable deflectors.

    Sizes: TGS 85 (Snowrator and SR MAG only); TGS 300; TGS 600; TGS 800; TGS 1100

    Vehicle Applications & *Examples: TGS 300: ½ Ton — Ford: F-150; Dodge: Ram 1500; Chevy: Silverado 1500

    TGS 600, 800 and 1100: ¾ Ton and 1 Ton — Ford: F-250, F-350; Dodge: Ram 2500, Ram 3500; Chevy: Silverado 2500HD, Silverado 3500HD

    Suitable Materials: bagged deicers, bulk salt, sand and salt/sand mixtures

    Exact Path

    Photo courtesy of BOSS

    The BOSS Exact Path drop spreaders are designed for precise deicing in areas with constant foot traffic and obstacles. They are suitable for UTVs, tractors and compact vehicles.

    Sizes: Exact Path 2.5 and 6.0 cu. ft.

    Vehicle Applications & *Examples: Full-size UTVs — Examples: Toro UTX, Polaris Ranger, John Deere Gator

    Category 1 tractors — Examples: John Deere 1 Series, Kubota BX Series

    Suitable Materials: bagged deicers, bulk salt, salt and sand/salt mixtures

    QuickCube

    Photo courtesy of BOSS

    Utilizing a skid steer, the QuickCube significantly reduces upfront investment and depreciation costs compared to trucks. Its ability to stack QuickCubes of additional deicing product at job sites minimizes fuel expenses and enhances response times, allowing employees to hook up to additional spreaders directly from contract sites.

    Suitable Materials: bagged deicers, bulk salt

    Vehicle Applications & *Examples: Skid Steers — Examples: Bobcat S570, John Deere 318G

    *Verify your vehicle's capabilities with the BOSS Product Selector to ensure you choose the correct BOSS spreader for your specific vehicle and application needs.




    Today's top stories

    VIDEO: National Equipment League Launches its First Championship Competition in Partnership With HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America

    Hyundai Adds Another Product Category With Introduction of HD100 Tracked Dozer

    IIJA Report Card Reveals Mixed Grades

    E.R. Snell, Webber Make Headway On $500M GDOT Project

    VIDEO: Cat Track Wear Sensor Provides Remote, No-Touch Wear Monitoring

    Stay Connected to Your Fleet With Solution Linkage CONNECT, Hitachi Construction Machinery's New Global Fleet Management System

    Blue Diamond Attachments Announces New Rotary Cutters

    VIDEO: JCB Partners With Rock Legend Joe Walsh, VetsAid to Rock & Rebuild



     

    Read more about...

    Boss Snowplow Snow Equipment Snow Plows Spreaders







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA