Tue October 18, 2022 - West Edition #22
Hillcrest Road under Interstate 5 will be closed for the next six months as contractor HP Civil performs major bridge foundation repair.
The $5 million Hillcrest Bridge improvement is part of the Southern Oregon Seismic Resilience project. Funded by the 2017 Keep Oregon Moving Act, the goal is to keep southern Oregon connected after a major earthquake. Fifteen bridges and four historic slopes are part of this project, designed to give southwest Oregon a lifeline for needed goods and supplies after a major earthquake.
A drop-in project open house was held on Oct. 20, at Grace Bible Church, where ODOT staff was available to answer project-related questions.
The Southern Oregon Seismic Triage Projects consists of the following:
The projects include different areas of construction. They are separated by: