HP Civil crews set forms on the vertical supports of the Interstate 5, Exit 58, Scoville Road Bridge in Grants Pass. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation)

Hillcrest Road under Interstate 5 will be closed for the next six months as contractor HP Civil performs major bridge foundation repair.

The $5 million Hillcrest Bridge improvement is part of the Southern Oregon Seismic Resilience project. Funded by the 2017 Keep Oregon Moving Act, the goal is to keep southern Oregon connected after a major earthquake. Fifteen bridges and four historic slopes are part of this project, designed to give southwest Oregon a lifeline for needed goods and supplies after a major earthquake.

A drop-in project open house was held on Oct. 20, at Grace Bible Church, where ODOT staff was available to answer project-related questions.

The Southern Oregon Seismic Triage Projects consists of the following:

Reinfornces 15 bridges and four slopes so southwest Oregon remains connected after a major earthquake;

Keeps OR 140 between U.S. 97/Medford and I-5 corridor from Medford/Eugene functional;

A total of $30 million in funding from HB 2017; $23.4 million from other sources;

Construction timeline from 2020 to 2024.

The projects include different areas of construction. They are separated by:

Pre-bundle, First Bridges: Interstate 5: Leland Road Bridges, Sunny Valley;

Bundle 1: Interstate 5 Hillcrest Road bridge, I-5 Exit 58, north Grants Pass bridges and I-5 Exit 80 Glendale.

Bundle 2: OR140 Bridges, east of White City; Del Rio Road Bridge over Sutherlin Creek

Bundle 3: Rogue River Highway Bridge replacements;

Slopes Bundle: Stabilizing four slopes on OR 140 and Interstate 5.

