List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

HP Civil Begins Next Southern Oregon Seismic Project

Tue October 18, 2022 - West Edition #22
ODOT


HP Civil crews set forms on the vertical supports of the Interstate 5, Exit 58, Scoville Road Bridge in Grants Pass. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation)
HP Civil crews set forms on the vertical supports of the Interstate 5, Exit 58, Scoville Road Bridge in Grants Pass. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation)
HP Civil crews set forms on the vertical supports of the Interstate 5, Exit 58, Scoville Road Bridge in Grants Pass. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation) HP Civil crews set forms on the vertical supports of the Interstate 5, Exit 58, Scoville Road Bridge in Grants Pass. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation) A visible anchor to the strengthened spread footing at the Interstate 5, Scoville Road bridge. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation) Oregon 140 traffic is separated and controlled by a temporary signal to allow a contractor to seismically strengthen either side of the Lick Creek Bridge. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation) This project is part of the Southern Oregon Seismic Resiliency project designed to construct a lifeline to the Rogue Valley before a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. Aug. 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation)

Hillcrest Road under Interstate 5 will be closed for the next six months as contractor HP Civil performs major bridge foundation repair.

The $5 million Hillcrest Bridge improvement is part of the Southern Oregon Seismic Resilience project. Funded by the 2017 Keep Oregon Moving Act, the goal is to keep southern Oregon connected after a major earthquake. Fifteen bridges and four historic slopes are part of this project, designed to give southwest Oregon a lifeline for needed goods and supplies after a major earthquake.

A drop-in project open house was held on Oct. 20, at Grace Bible Church, where ODOT staff was available to answer project-related questions.

The Southern Oregon Seismic Triage Projects consists of the following:

  • Reinfornces 15 bridges and four slopes so southwest Oregon remains connected after a major earthquake;
  • Keeps OR 140 between U.S. 97/Medford and I-5 corridor from Medford/Eugene functional;
  • A total of $30 million in funding from HB 2017; $23.4 million from other sources;
  • Construction timeline from 2020 to 2024.

The projects include different areas of construction. They are separated by:

  • Pre-bundle, First Bridges: Interstate 5: Leland Road Bridges, Sunny Valley;
  • Bundle 1: Interstate 5 Hillcrest Road bridge, I-5 Exit 58, north Grants Pass bridges and I-5 Exit 80 Glendale.
  • Bundle 2: OR140 Bridges, east of White City; Del Rio Road Bridge over Sutherlin Creek
  • Bundle 3: Rogue River Highway Bridge replacements;
  • Slopes Bundle: Stabilizing four slopes on OR 140 and Interstate 5.




Today's top stories

Crews Scale Mountainous Terrain to Complete Project

Ian-Damaged Sanibel Causeway Intact Again After Crews Build Temporary Bridge

SouthEast Demolition & Environmental Services Razes Auburn Dorm

Mecalac's 136MRail Delivers Compact Performance to North American Market

Jim Umpleby to Continue as Caterpillar Chairman, CEO

Melbourne, Fla., to Be Home of New $115M Dassault Falcon Jet Maintenance Facility

GDOT Reduces Lanes on I-285 in Atlanta for Bridge Demolition, Reconstruction

Washington Tribe Constructs Tower to Avoid Tsunami Disaster



 

Read more about...

Bridges earthquake HP Civil Inc. Infrastructure Oregon Oregon Department of Transportation






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA