Celebrating the delivery (L-R) are Leon Huang, Champion Auto; Tony Lin, Huixiang Crane Lifting; Lin De Siang, Huixiang Crane Lifting; Terry Lee, Champion Auto; and Henri Lee, Champion Auto.

Taiwanese crane rental company Huixiang Crane Lifting has purchased its first Grove crane, adding a GMK5250XL-1 to its growing fleet. The powerful 5-axle all-terrain crane was unveiled at bauma 2019 in Germany and has been added to rental fleets across the world ever since.

The new arrival becomes the largest machine in Huixiang Crane Lifting's rental fleet of six units. The first job for the new crane is supporting construction work at a local science park project and once work there wraps up it will then travel to Tainan.

With the longest boom on five axles at 257.5 ft. (78.5 m), the 275.5 ton (250 t) capacity Grove GMK5250XL-1 is pushing the boundaries of what's possible with a crane in this class. In addition to its excellent maneuverability and high lifting capacity, the Grove GMK5250XL-1 also includes a new single-engine design with fuel saver technology, with data suggesting that in some cases this can lower fuel costs by up to 30 percent, according to the manufacturer.

For extra reach, the GMK5250XL-1 has a 58 ft. (17.8 m) bi-fold swingaway extension that can be lengthened to 110.9 ft. (33.8 m) with additional inserts, offering a maximum overall lifting height of 357.6 ft. (109 m).

With up to 88 tons (80 t) of counterweight and a load chart that includes the ability to lift 10.9 tons (9.9 t) out to a 72 ft. (22 m) radius, the crane is an ideal choice for a variety of applications.

"Working in a country like Taiwan requires a very versatile crane," said Leon Huang, sales manager at local dealer Champion Auto, which sold the crane to Huixiang Crane Lifting.

"Customers need power and reach to help with a large number of high-rise projects in the country, but also a crane that is easy and economical to move because of the busy urban centers spread across a large country. At the same time, it's also good to have a crane capable of carrying a large amount of counterweight on the road. The Grove GMK5250XL-1 ticks all those boxes."

The Grove GMK5250XL-1 has a small footprint, making it easy to deploy at small job sites. It also includes the MAXbase variable outrigger option, giving operators greater flexibility in configuring the crane no matter how demanding the project is, while the optional VIAB clutch offers wear-free starting and braking.

Operator comfort is assured too, with the crane's latest carrier cab. Flexibility for owners comes from the interchangeable counterweight slabs and with the self-rigging auxiliary hoist on board, the maximum roadable counterweight is 23 tons (21 t) for the crane, depending on local road regulations.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories