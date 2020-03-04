--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Hundreds of Celadon-Owned Trucks, Trailers Lining Up to Be Sold at Upcoming Ritchie Bros. Auctions

Wed March 04, 2020 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers


Celadon items will be sold at 19 upcoming U.S. and Canadian auctions, with particularly large quantities selling at the Forth Worth, Columbus, North East, Atlanta and Chehalis locations.
Ritchie Bros. was chosen to sell select trucks and trailers owned by Celadon Group, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2019. More than 1,700 of these Celadon trucks and trailers will sell at upcoming Ritchie Bros. live auctions in March, April and May.

Every item will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"Celadon was well-known for the quality and maintenance of its fleet and we are excited to bring these assets to market through our upcoming sales," said Zac Dalton, director of finance, insurance and insolvency, Ritchie Bros.

"Celadon items will be sold at 19 upcoming U.S. and Canadian auctions, with particularly large quantities selling at our Forth Worth, Columbus, North East, Atlanta and Chehalis locations. All items can be viewed on rbauction.com by typing ‘Celadon' into the search bar. Get online and start searching for your next truck."

Celadon inventory at upcoming Ritchie Bros. auctions includes 300+ trucks and 1,400+ trailers. Truck highlights include 80+ International Prostars, 65+ Kenworth T680s, 40+ Volvo VNL670s, and more.

For more information, visit rbauction.com.



