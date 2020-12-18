HTC products, services and solutions will be available under the Husqvarna brand in early 2021.

Husqvarna Construction Products is consolidating its brand portfolio in the surface preparation segment. HTC products, services and solutions will therefore be rebranded as Husqvarna and integrated into the global Husqvarna offering.

Husqvarna acquired HTC in 2017 and has since worked with the two brands closely side by side in a multi-brand set-up. The consolidation brings new opportunities to focus efforts and investments in product and service development.

"With the experience we gained over the past three years, we are convinced that we can better serve our customers and develop the floor grinding industry as a whole by nurturing one strong offering under one strong brand," said Stijn Verherstraeten, vice president concrete surfaces and floors, at Husqvarna Construction.

"We look forward to offering all HTC and Husqvarna customers a whole new world of options, across both product platforms. I can also reveal that there are several exciting product launches in the pipeline for 2021," said Verherstraeten.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.