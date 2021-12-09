The first wave of rebranded Blastrac and Diamatic products will be launched mid-2022 and will further shape and complement the Husqvarna offering for floor grinding, scarifying and scraping. The second wave targeting spring 2023 will include shot-blasting solutions and associated dust extractors.

Husqvarna Construction announced its plans to further consolidate brands in the surface preparation segment. Over the coming years, the recently acquired Blastrac and Diamatic products, services and solutions will be rebranded as Husqvarna and integrated into the global Husqvarna offering.

In January 2021, Husqvarna completed the acquisition of Blastrac, a provider of surface preparation equipment and solutions for the global construction and remediation industry.

"We have now built one strong team with the commitment to deliver the best possible experience to our broad range of customers. With our combined expertise and our wider offering we are ready to serve our customers and shape the surface preparation industry for tomorrow," said Stijn Verherstraeten, vice president concrete surfaces & floors, at Husqvarna Construction.

The additional offering will considerably enhance the existing Husqvarna surface preparation portfolio by bringing advanced shot-blasting, scraping and scarifying solutions to Husqvarna customers and partners. Blastrac customers and partners will get access to new adjacent products such as compactors, concrete placement equipment, sawing & drilling equipment and demolition robots as well as a wide (digital) service offering.

"We really look forward to giving our customers access to the best and broadest surface preparation range in the industry – paired with what is probably the most competent and passionate team and all of this under one strong brand. We will build on the combined surface preparation portfolio and will further invest in innovation leadership over the years to come to make sure our customers can always count on us to complete their work in the most productive, sustainable and safe manner," said Verherstraeten.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.

