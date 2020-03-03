--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Husqvarna's Electric Soff-Cut 150 E Make Indoor Contraction Joints Ultra-Clean, Ultra-Early

Tue March 03, 2020 - National Edition
Husqvarna


The new Husqvarna Soff-Cut 150 E is the first electric walk-behind Soff-Cut saw from Husqvarna. With its 1-phase 230 V/3 hp electric motor and 1.2 in. cutting depth, it’s an ideal choice for contractors with indoor jobs.
The new Husqvarna Soff-Cut 150 E is the first electric walk-behind Soff-Cut saw from Husqvarna. With its 1-phase 230 V/3 hp electric motor and 1.2 in. cutting depth, it's an ideal choice for contractors with indoor jobs.

The new Husqvarna Soff-Cut 150 E is — simply stated — an electric version of the gas-powered Husqvarna Soff-Cut 150, which has become popular among contractors due to its reliable performance, low weight, swift handling and excellent results.

The new electric version delivers additional benefits such as easier transportation, less noise, low maintenance and no exhaust fumes, which allows for indoor sawing, according to the manufacturer.

"The new Soff-Cut 150 E was an immediate success at World of Concrete 2020," said Bryan Jones, product manager of Soff-Cut at Husqvarna Construction Products North America. "We believe it will be a good complement for those contractors and rentals that already appreciate the advantages of our Soff-Cut range."

Less Vibration for a Cleaner Cut

Due to its smooth electric motor, which vibrates less than a gas engine, the new machine produces cleaner and more even contracting joints. Just like the bigger Soff-Cut machines, the 150 E model is equipped with Husqvarna's anti- ravel skid plate and Soff-Cut XL diamond blades. The blade block enclosure minimizes noise and is equipped with a vacuum port for easy dust control.

About Soff-Cut Technology

Husqvarna Soff-Cut is a unique system for Ultra Early Entry concrete sawing. This technology enables concrete to be cut within the first one or two hours after finishing and before final set. Husqvarna Soff-Cut provides the best solution for minimizing the risk of random cracking, and simplifies the working process compared to conventional sawing, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.



