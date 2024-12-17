Hy-Brid Lifts appoints David Porter as VP of Sales and Marketing to lead North American team, enhance customer support. His industry experience will drive growth and product development, strengthen partnerships with rental companies, and establish a dedicated product support team.

Photo courtesy of Hy-Brid Lifts David Porter

Hy-Brid Lifts, a manufacturer of aerial lift equipment, has appointed David Porter as its new vice president of sales and marketing.

In this role, Porter will oversee the North American sales team and focus on identifying opportunities for growth and product development. He will play a key role in fostering customer relationships and advancing Hy-Brid Lifts' commitment to being a trusted partner for its clients.

"When Hy-Brid reached out, I was thrilled about the opportunity," Porter said. "The chance to work with a smaller, family-owned manufacturer based in the U.S. was a significant draw for me. Hy-Brid's well-established products and strong customer relationships create an exciting platform to enhance our current partnerships and build new ones. I firmly believe in treating others as you wish to be treated, and I'll bring that philosophy to my role here at Hy-Brid."

In addition to managing the North American sales team, Porter will drive marketing initiatives and establish a dedicated product support team to collaborate closely with the sales department. This team will provide direct assistance to customers, ensuring they have the resources needed to succeed and responsive support when required.

As Hy-Brid Lifts ventures into new equipment categories, Porter also will contribute to the development of innovative products tailored to those markets.

Porter brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the equipment industry, having worked extensively with dealers and original equipment manufacturers. His background includes more than 11 years as a branch manager for rental companies, including RSC, United Rentals and H&E Rentals, and progressive roles from sales and business manager to director of sales for other aerial equipment manufacturers.

With Hy-Brid Lifts prioritizing partnerships with rental companies, Porter's expertise in this sector offers valuable insights into their daily operations and challenges. His deep understanding positions him to deliver solutions that help rental companies maximize their success, the manufacturer said.

"David's approach to building relationships will greatly benefit our customers," said Eric Liner, president and CEO of Custom Equipment LLC. "As we expand our product line and enter new markets, David's leadership will be crucial in solidifying Hy-Brid Lifts' standing in the aerial lift industry."

For more information, visit www.hybridlifts.com.

