Hydrema, an articulated dump truck manufacturer, continues to build its dealer network with the addition of M&D Truck and Equipment Sales, headquartered in Monroe, Wis.

"We are pleased to partner with M&D Truck and Equipment Sales LLC, and are looking forward to a productive relationship," said Kris Binder, executive vice president of Hydrema North America.

M&D Truck and Equipment Sales LLC specializes in the rental, sale and resale of attachments, construction, farm, landscape and support equipment. Brothers Mike and Dan Lambert founded M&D in 2001 and have grown the company over the last 20 years by holding true to their small-town values.

"We're excited to become part of Hydrema's dealer network and see tremendous opportunity in the marketplace for their products," said Mike Lambert, owner of M&D Truck and Equipment Sales. "By creating local availability with Hydrema products we expect to grow not only our business but help expand our customer's businesses across the Midwest."

M&D Truck and Equipment Sales now offers Hydrema's full line of articulated dump trucks, as well as the MX-series wheeled excavators for rental and sale.

The articulating dump truck lineup consists of the compact 7-ton capacity 707G; the 12-ton capacity 912G, 912GS and 912HM (high mobility); and the 24-ton capacity 922HM.

The 707G and 912G-series are powered by a Cummins stage 5 diesel engine and offer a unique multi-tip version allowing for the dump body to swing 90 degrees side to side. Both models can be customized with a flatbed option. The 912S-series also is offered with a rail option providing the operator with the ability to perform work off-road and on-rail.

The 707G and 912G are well suited for work in confined areas and applications such as construction, pipeline, landscape, utility and more.

Rounding out Hydrema's articulated dump truck is the 922HM, Hydrema's largest articulated truck. The 922HM is powered by a 314 hp Cummins B6.7 Stage-V diesel engine.

Hydrema's MX-series wheeled excavators offer the shortest tail swing in its class, ideal for work in confined spaces such as narrow streets, roads and areas with limited space, according to the manufacturer. The MX-series includes four models, the MX14, MX16, MX17 and MX18 that are powered by a 167 hp Cummins QSB 4.5L Tier IV Final engine. These wheeled excavators offer a dig depth range from 16 ft. 1 in. to 20 ft. 9 in and machine weights ranging from 34,612 lbs. to 44,092 lbs. depending on blade and stabilizer configuration.

"M&D's commitment to providing the best customer service is impressive," said Jeff Plazke, Hydrema regional sales manager. "We're excited to offer M&D and their customer base the same outstanding customer service and new solutions using Hydrema products."

M&D has been fully trained in the application, sales, parts and service of Hydrema's products, in addition, to parts and service support. The company supports Hydrema throughout lower Wisconsin with its Monroe location.

M&D Truck and Equipment Sales LLC is an authorized Wacker Neuson, Skyjack, Genie and Hydrema dealership, carrying new and pre-owned inventory. M&D values the opportunity to create long-term relationships with customers and achieve that by providing the best possible customer service.

For more information, call 608/325-3810 or visit mdtruckequipment.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

