Allan Patterson (L), regional business manager, Hydrema, and Louie Gobbi, owner of G&G Heavy Equipment Rentals, shake hands next to G&G’s Hydrema 912HM articulated dump truck.

Hydrema, an articulated dump truck manufacturer, continues to expand its dealer network with the addition of G&G Heavy Equipment Rentals in northern California.

"We are pleased to welcome G&G Heavy Equipment Rental to our dealer network," said Kris Binder, executive vice president of Hydrema North America. "Their focus of offering specialty equipment for specialized applications aligns with our products and expertise. We're looking forward to their success."

G&G will now carry Hydrema's 912G-series articulated dump trucks. The 912G-series lineup consists of 11-ton capacity 912G, 912GS and 912HM (high mobility) that are powered by Cummins Stage 5 diesel engine and offer a unique multi-tip version allowing for the dump body to swing 90 degrees side to side. These models can be customized with a flatbed option and water tank.

The 912GS-series also is offered with a rail option providing the operator with the ability to perform work off-road and on-rail.

"Our journey to becoming a dealer began with a customer looking for a high flotation, low ground pressure, fast, single axel dump truck for an environmentally sensitive area," said Nathan Ehni, general manager of G&G Heavy Equipment Rental. "We researched Hydrema online then met them at ConExpo and were impressed with the product and people. From there, we ordered our first truck, which worked extremely well in that environmentally sensitive area.

"Our customers are impressed with Hydrema and see how the trucks can open up opportunities for them. Nothing compares to these trucks here and we're excited to grow the brand in our territory."

"We are also thrilled with their remarkable customer service," said Allen Patterson, Hydrema regional business manager. "We look forward to working on solutions for their customer's specialized applications."

G&G Heavy Equipment Rentals has been fully trained in the application, sales, parts and service of Hydrema's full product line in addition to prompt and professional parts and service support. The company supports Hydrema throughout northern California with its Geyserville, Calif., location.

G&G Heavy Equipment Rental is a contractor focused rental company that offers midsize to large construction equipment including specially equipment such as long stick excavators, excavators with bucket crushers, screen buckets and more.

For more information on G&G Heavy Equipment Rental call 707/495-2131 or visit www.ggheavyequipment.com.

For more information on Hydrema, call 404/614-1747 or visit www.hydrema.us.

Today's top stories