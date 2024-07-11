Photo courtesy of HD Hyundai. The Hyundai HD100 dozer is a 10-ton-class machine with a standard blade capacity of 2.9-cu. yd. and a digging depth of 1 ft. 6 in.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America announced the expansion of its product line into crawler dozers with the availability of its first new dozer model, the 115 net hp (86 kW) Hyundai HD100.

The addition of dozers to the Hyundai product line broadens its line of earthmoving equipment, which already includes wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, articulated dump trucks, skid steers and compact track loaders, as well as equipment designed for material handling in specialized applications.

"The new HD100 dozer will be a great addition to the equipment fleets of earthmoving contractors, forestry, waste handlers and other customers who already enjoy the benefits of using Hyundai wheel loaders and excavators," said Mike Ross, senior VP, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. "It's further evidence of the Hyundai commitment to providing the right solution for a wide range of earthmoving and material-handling applications."

David Spooner, product manager, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America, said, "This new Hyundai dozer delivers best-in-class power-to-weight ratio and the best visibility to the dozer blade. Our dealers and customers, especially in landscaping and forestry, have already expressed a lot of interest in this machine.

"Customers know that, when they buy a machine with the Hyundai name, they will get a full-featured machine with more standard features, as well as Hyundai's industry-leading warranty and support from Hyundai's expanding network of dealers."

He said the Hyundai HD100 dozer is designed to be heavier and deliver more power and tractive ability than other dozers in its size class. The machine's undercarriage system includes dual-flange rollers outside the chain of the track and single-flange rollers inside the chain of the track to help ensure the track stays on the undercarriage to reduce wear and provide greater operator comfort.

The Hyundai HD100 dozer is a 10-ton-class machine with a standard blade capacity of 2.9-cu. yd. and a digging depth of 1 ft. 6 in. The fuel-efficient 4-cylinder Hyundai G2 DM03 engine meets Tier IV Final emissions standards. Standard operating weight is 23,589 lb., and track length on the ground is 108 in. A hydrostatic transmission provides smooth control of speed and torque while enhancing ease of operation.

Superior Visibility, Grading Precision Increase Productivity, Efficiency

The Hyundai HD100 dozer offers superior visibility to the standard 6-way angle blade. Positioning the electronic cooling system at the back of the machine results in an obstructed view of the blade.

Further adding to the excellent visibility to the working end of the dozer are the narrow front hood, placement of the inline pre-cleaner under the hood, minimized cab pillars and maximized glass areas including all-glass doors. A rearview camera, high-illumination LED lights and four premium wiper blades are all standard.

The standard 6-way variable-angle-pitch dozer blade — with a maximum angle of 25 degrees — delivers more precision when grading or moving dirt, clay and other materials. The standard blade float function is ideal for fine finishing or smooth back grading.

The machine is compatible with grading technologies that help even novice operators work faster and more precisely, save time and fuel and maximize productivity, according to the manufacturer.

The 2D Smart Blade assist function, which comes standard, makes precision grading easier. The HD100 also can be ordered Trimble-ready from the factory. This optional 3D machine guidance and 3D machine control system activates automatic blade movements based on GPS coordinates.

Options Add Versatility

An LGP (low ground pressure) option is available when ordering the dozer with a wider 10 ft. 7 in. blade vs. the standard 8 ft. 11 in. blade, along with track shoes that are 4 in. wider than the standard shoes. Other available options include a parallel ripper or towing draw bar.

Other key specifications include maximum travel speed of 5.6 mph, seven track rollers, shoe width of 1 ft. 8 in., ground contact pressure of 5.6 psi (38.6 kPa) with a standard blade. Ground pressure is 4.2 psi (29.0 kPa) with the optional LGP package.

For more information, visit na.hd-hyundaice.com.

Today's top stories