Hyundai Collaboration with Cummins Results in New A Series Wheel Loaders, Excavators

Among the new A Series wheel loaders from Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas is the HL980A, designed to meet the needs of quarrying and aggregates production applications.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas introduced wheel loader and excavator models from its new A Series, all of which feature new generation Cummins Performance Series diesel engines that achieve compliance with international Stage 5 emissions-control standards.

"Hyundai is pleased to collaborate with Cummins in the introduction of our A Series wheel loaders and excavators," said Stan Park, Vice President of Distribution and Marketing, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. "The Cummins Performance Series engines, combined with the engineering and product design expertise of Hyundai, will enable our customers to achieve substantial performance gains from a smaller, lighter power package. Customers will experience more than a 10-percent increase in power and a nearly 20-percent increase in torque compared to previous engines, all while using less fuel."

Three new A Series models – the Hyundai HL930A wheel loader, HX210A crawler excavator, and HX85A compact excavator – make their debuts at this year's show, along with several upgraded models that join the A Series lineup.

The new Hyundai HX210A features similar general specifications to those found in the HX220L model, but with standard features and pricing designed to appeal to rental houses and dealers with high volumes of rental business.

The HX210A excavator is powered by a 170-hp (127 kW) Cummins B4.5 Stage 5/Tier IV Final diesel engine. The excavator has a standard operating weight of 48,720 lbs. (22,100 kg). The HX210A excavator is equipped with a standard .80-cu. yds. (1.3-cu m) capacity bucket.

Prototype Remote-Control Wheel Loader

A Hyundai HL960A wheel loader – an A Series upgrade of the HL960 model – demonstrates a prototype remote-control system, enabling the machine to be operated from any appropriately technology-enabled remote site. Hyundai expects the remote-control wheel loader to find use in severe or hazardous-duty applications, where a human operator could be exposed to danger.

Stage 5-compliant engines also meet Tier IV Final requirements

While Stage 5 guidelines do not apply in the United States, the Cummins Performance Series engines featured in Hyundai's A Series models also satisfy Tier IV Final emissions control requirements.

The Stage 5-compliant Cummins Performance Series engines integrate the newest aftertreatment system – the Single Module – with leading combustion and air-handling technology to be Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)-free. These engines offer a simpler installation with lower installed costs.

The Single Module system combines a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and urea-dosing technologies in one unit, providing up to a 50-percent reduction in envelope size and a 30-percent reduction in weight compared with earlier models. Cummins Performance Series engines are capable of removing emissions almost entirely by passive regeneration, with no impact on equipment operation and without any operator interface or intervention.

For more information about Hyundai, visit www.hceamericas.com.

For more information about Cummins, visit www.cummins.com.