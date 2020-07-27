--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Hyundai Construction Equipment Adds Don Allison Equipment to Growing North American Distribution Network

Mon July 27, 2020 - Southeast Edition
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas


(L-R) are Shaun Galligan, HCEA district manager, Southeast; Angie Abercrombie, Don Allison Equipment CFO; and Chris Ergle, Don Allison Equipment vice president of sales.
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced the expansion of its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of Don Allison Equipment Inc.

Since 1972, Don Allison Equipment has offered its customers quality products, unmatched customer service, and value pricing, according to the company. Its team is comprised of 10 people with more than 180 years of combined experience.

Focusing specifically on Hyundai compact excavator equipment, Don Allison will be a valued addition to HCEA's Southeast territory, according to Hyundai.

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai's North American network now includes more than 75 dealerships operating in just over 160 locations, offering sales, service and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

"We are excited for the addition of Don Allison Equipment to the Hyundai Construction Equipment network of dealers. Their knowledge and experience with compact equipment will be a valuable asset in helping Hyundai become a major player in the Northern Alabama market. Chris Ergle and his team have hit the ground running, already selling a unit prior to even having any inventory. We are looking forward to a long & successful partnership," said Shaun Galligan, HCEA district manager-Southeast.

Hyundai sales, service and parts teams deliver regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are able to provide top-caliber support to meet the growing business needs of Hyundai Construction Equipment customers.

For more information, call 877/509-2254 or visit www.hceamericas.com.



