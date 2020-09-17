(L-R) are Slavica Mesanovic, office manager; Sead Mesanovic, UTS service manager; Admir Mesanovic, UTS owner/president; Ed Harseim, HCEA North Central district manager; and Steve Adamczyk, HCEA Hi CARE team leader.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced the expansion of its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of United Truck Sales.

United Truck Sales is a tractor, trailer and heavy truck dealership located in Clinton Township, Mich., and will be focusing specifically on Hyundai compact excavator equipment in HCEA's North Central territory.

"I'm very excited to add United Truck Sales as a Hyundai compact excavator dealer for the Detroit Tri-County area. We have a great lineup of compact excavator products that only continues to grow and get better with the addition of new products and features, including our standard 3 year 3,000 hour warranty.

"United Truck Sales has a unique product support skill set with their ability to service everything from semi-trucks to construction equipment. They also have a tremendous passion for their business and offer their customers the best support possible. They are a great addition to the Hyundai network of dealers," said Ed Harseim, HCEA district manager -- North Central.

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai's North American network now includes more than 75 dealerships operating in just over 165 locations, offering sales, service and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

