During the CES 2022, Hyundai Construction Equipment and Hyundai Doosan Infracore will promote their Concept-X project that enables to realize a safe and efficient future construction site based on unmanned and automation technologies and the "XiteCloud", the first product that partially commercialized the technologies of Concept-X.

Hyundai Construction Equipment and Hyundai Doosan Infracore will showcase their advanced smart construction solutions and future unmanned construction equipment under the theme of "Intelligent Robotics" at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 that will be held from Jan. 5 to 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Hyundai Construction Equipment and Hyundai Doosan Infracore are the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group's two construction equipment affiliates. Through the world's largest international consumer electronics exhibition show, the two pace-setting companies will present their innovative technologies for the future in the construction equipment industry.

During the CES 2022, the two businesses will promote their Concept-X project that enables to realize a safe and efficient future construction site based on unmanned and automation technologies and the "XiteCloud", the first product that partially commercialized the technologies of Concept-X.

Here are some of the highlights of their exhibition:

First, the Interactive Media Table Zone will be created at the booth so that visitors can have hands-on experience of a series of processes of building an eco-friendly marine city.

The media table is designed to allow visitors to experience the main functions of XiteCloud. XiteCloud is a cloud-based All-in-One construction platform that enables integrated management of construction sites. It provides a "digital construction platform" (XiteAnalyst/XiteFleet) that can analyze and plan 3D information and manage equipment efficiently in a cloud environment, and a "construction automation system" (XiteAuto/XiteSafety) that improves productivity and safety through automation of equipment.

Hyundai Doosan Infracore and Hyundai Construction Equipment are expecting that visitors will be able to understand the vision of smart construction pursued by two companies more easily by experiencing the smart construction site where future excavators and wheel loaders of the two companies are deployed.

Second, they will exhibit mock-ups of future construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders and dump trucks, and screen a video clip about the Concept-X project to introduce a future of automated/unmanned construction sites.

Concept-X is a comprehensive control solution that measures and analyzes the topography of the construction sites by using 3D drone scanning devices and creates operation plans based on the topography data.

Concept-X is a smart construction solution that successfully demonstrated the entire process from the measurement to the use of equipment to be automatically operated without any human intervention. Due to this solution, those in charge of the construction site can monitor and remotely control the whole process at the control center called "X-Center," according to the manufacturer.

According to Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Concept-X is expected to save time and cost while increasing productivity and improving safety at the construction site. They plan to commercialize this solution by 2025. In addition, Hyundai Doosan Infracore plans to complete verification in phases of individual technologies such as topography measurement using drones, data analysis, and unmanned operation and management of construction equipment, and release them in the market sequentially.

Meanwhile, HHI Group completed the acquisition of Doosan Infracore in August 2021 and finalized the construction equipment business reorganization: Hyundai Genuine as the group's intermediate holding company, and Hyundai Construction Equipment and Hyundai Doosan Infracore as its independent affiliates.

Hyundai Construction Equipment started its business as the construction equipment development R&D lab in Hyundai Heavy Industries in 1985 and spun off from Hyundai Heavy Industries in April 2017. Hyundai Doosan Infracore started its business in the name of the Chosun Machine Factory in 1937 and has grown now into a leader manufacturing diverse construction equipment and diesel and gas engines. The two companies are maximizing their business synergy in the fields of R&D, purchase, and sales. They plan to intensively invest in leading future technologies to become global "top-tier" companies.

Hyundai Doosan Infracore CEO Young-cheul Cho said, "Automated and unmanned machinery that applies advanced Information and Communication Technology [ICT], such as artificial intelligence [AI], big data, cloud, will be the future trend of construction equipment market.

"The Group's three companies of construction equipment, which are Hyundai Genuine, Hyundai Construction Equipment and Hyundai Doosan Infracore, will reinforce investment in innovative technologies to become a global leader in the market."

Today's top stories